Looking for something to do? This program offers free admission to art museums for state residents

Here is what's being featured on Tuesday's Louisiana Considered:

If you’re looking for a new summer activity without making a dent in your wallet, “Art for All” might be perfect for you. The program from the Helis Foundation is offering free admission to art institutions on select days for Louisiana residents. The Helis Foundation’s managing director Jessie Haynes tells us more about where and when Louisianans can access these free art exhibits.

But first up on our show, some favorite storybook characters come to life in James Lapine's and Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical, Into the Woods. Director and Professor of Theatre at Tulane University John “Ray” Proctor tells us about the latest production of this forest adventure at the Summer Lyric Theatre.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!