© 2021
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Louisiana Considered No Border
Louisiana Considered

Looking for something to do? This program offers free admission to art museums for state residents

Published July 12, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT
Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 2.10.19 PM.png
1 of 2  — Screen Shot 2022-07-12 at 2.10.19 PM.png
New Orleans Museum of Art
Infrogmation of New Orleans
Into the Woods -landscape-220701 1.jpg
2 of 2  — Into the Woods -landscape-220701 1.jpg
Into the Woods, Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University. From left to right: Giselle Amarisa Watts as Cinderella, Rachel Carreras as the Witch, Meredith Owens as the Baker’s Wife
Michael Palumbo

Here is what's being featured on Tuesday's Louisiana Considered:

If you’re looking for a new summer activity without making a dent in your wallet, “Art for All” might be perfect for you. The program from the Helis Foundation is offering free admission to art institutions on select days for Louisiana residents. The Helis Foundation’s managing director Jessie Haynes tells us more about where and when Louisianans can access these free art exhibits.

But first up on our show, some favorite storybook characters come to life in James Lapine's and Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical, Into the Woods. Director and Professor of Theatre at Tulane University John “Ray” Proctor tells us about the latest production of this forest adventure at the Summer Lyric Theatre.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Tags

Louisiana Considered Louisiana Considered
Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
See stories by Diane Mack
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber