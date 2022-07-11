Louisiana youth in detention centers are being sent to facilities out of state; may violate the law

Here's what's featured on Monday's Louisiana Considered segment:

With gas prices on the rise, many are turning to alternative forms of transportation, like electric cars. While Louisianans are currently stymied by a lack of charging stations, there are now plans to change that. Louisiana secretary of Transportation and Development Shawn Wilson tells us about an influx of federal dollars targeted at growing the state’s EV infrastructure.

But first, the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice recently transferred two youths to a detention facility in Alabama without first informing their families or lawyers. This comes after reports that some youth whose cases are still pending are being shipped to centers in both Alabama and Mississippi, and have been for several years.

Director of Juvenile Defender Services for the Louisiana Public Defender Board Richard Pittman tells us more on why this may violate the law, and what to do about it.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!