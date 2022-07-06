How descendants of Plessy and Ferguson united more than 100 years after famous court decision

More than 100 years ago, the Plessy v. Ferguson Supreme Court case established separate but equal and led to decades of segregation. Today, descendants from both sides of the court battle are working together.

On Wednesday's Louisiana Considered, we talked to Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson about their organization, The Plessy and Ferguson Foundation, to learn how they came together to promote the teaching of history through mutual understanding.

But first, Together New Orleans and some partner organizations are seeking to provide electricity to communities during natural disasters. Dubbed the Community Lighthouse Project, the new initiative aims to equip congregations and community centers with solar power and backup generators. Abel Thompson, an organizer with Together New Orleans, and Rev. Gregory Manning of Broadmoor Community Church in New Orleans tell us more about launching this project.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!