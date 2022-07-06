© 2021
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Louisiana Considered No Border
Louisiana Considered

How descendants of Plessy and Ferguson united more than 100 years after famous court decision

Published July 6, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT
K&P PRC at NOCCA.jpg
Courtesy of the Preservation Resource Center
/
Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson of the Plessy and Ferguson foundation

More than 100 years ago, the Plessy v. Ferguson Supreme Court case established separate but equal and led to decades of segregation. Today, descendants from both sides of the court battle are working together.

On Wednesday's Louisiana Considered, we talked to Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson about their organization, The Plessy and Ferguson Foundation, to learn how they came together to promote the teaching of history through mutual understanding.

But first, Together New Orleans and some partner organizations are seeking to provide electricity to communities during natural disasters. Dubbed the Community Lighthouse Project, the new initiative aims to equip congregations and community centers with solar power and backup generators. Abel Thompson, an organizer with Together New Orleans, and Rev. Gregory Manning of Broadmoor Community Church in New Orleans tell us more about launching this project.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Tags

Louisiana Considered Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is also frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber