A conversation with Louisiana reporters on what’s next for the state after the fall of Roe v. Wade

Earlier this morning the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion that has been upheld for nearly half a century. The Advocate’s Editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us for a conversation with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to hear her reaction.

For the last few months, reproductive health reporter Rosemary Westwood has been looking at how the Mississippi case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization could pave the way for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade in her new podcast, “Banned.” Now that the ruling has become a reality we check in with Rosemary to hear what might happen next.

Three states including Louisiana have laws in place that legislators designed explicitly to take effect immediately upon the fall of the Roe – otherwise known as trigger laws. For more on what the scenes look like in Louisiana right now, we spoke live to reporters Carly Berlin in New Orleans and Paul Braun in Baton Rouge.

