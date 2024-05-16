Louisiana Considered (RSS-fed test page)
This year's legislative session has been an active one when it comes to criminal justice and public safety. Gov. Jeff Landry called a special session on crime earlier this year, where legislators undid many of the state's 2017 criminal justice reforms.Alaina Bloodworth, executive director of the Black Public Defender Association, says public defenders are often excluded from the debate about how to lower crime rates. The Bayou Culture Gathering is hosting a conversation about building resilience in coastal communities in Louisiana this Friday. It's in conjunction with the Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX), an organization that addresses community planning efforts for Louisiana communities. Jeannette Dubinin, director of resilience & adaptation for CPEX, discusses ways to help the people living along the coast adapt to higher flood risks, population shifts, a changing economy and more. What does it mean to be "home?" Growing up, Leona Tate was made to feel like she didn't belong. In 1960, she was one of three Black children who desegregated New Orleans schools. Her legacy continues today. As part of WWNO/WRKF's collaboration with NPR's Next Gen Radio, Tate shares her thoughts on the meaning of home.Her story was produced by Samantha Jackson, a rising senior at Xavier University of Louisiana.
It can be easy to miss your neighborhood bus stop in New Orleans. That's because a lot of stops don't have a sign. More than a year and a half after the city overhauled its bus routes to be more rider-friendly, virtually none of the 2,000 or so stops in the city have new, permanent signage. That's causing headaches for some riders.Bobbi-Jeanne Misick, reporter for Verite News, recently looked into the issue.In the rural South it can be difficult for families to get updates on loved ones who are in prison or jail. That's true when someone is hurt — or even dies — while in custody. As the Gulf States Newsroom's Kat Stromquist reports, an effort is underway to help give families more information about what happens behind bars.Musical theater is alive and well in uptown New Orleans as the Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University gears up for its 57th season. Leonard Raybon, artistic director, joins Louisiana Considered with all the details.More information on Summer Lyric Theatre's 57th season is available here.
More than half of American children spend time in at least one weekly non-parental care arrangement, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. More than 60% of those kids attend a daycare center, preschool or prekindergarten program. New research shows that in Louisiana, nearly one-third of early care and education workers are, at any given time, considering quitting their jobs. The finding comes from a survey by the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children (LPIC). Dr. Candace Weber, LPIC partnership director, joins the show to discuss the implications of low-pay and burnout. You might have heard of PFAS, or "forever chemicals," compounds that are in our water, soil and even our food. They're linked to many health issues including cancer.The federal government is finally "cracking down" on PFAS The Coastal Desk's Eva Tesfaye explains what that means for Louisiana's water and what residents should know. Today is Veterans Day at the Louisiana State Capitol. It's a chance for service members to interact with state officials and legislators. An honor medal ceremony is also planned. It's all ahead of a women veterans symposium which will take place at the end of this month.To talk more about veterans' accomplishments, specifically female vets, we're joined by retired Air Force Colonel Charlton Meginley, the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.
Tulane grad discusses commencement after anti-war protests; libraries roll out restrictions on youth cardsCollege graduations across the country have been disrupted this month as students continue to protest Israel's war in Gaza. Xavier University of Louisiana canceled its commencement speaker, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, after nearly 1,800 people signed a petition asking she be removed. Tulane University, the site of a recent pro-Palestinian encampment, has upped security measures for its graduation this Saturday. To get a sense of how students are feeling, Aubri Juhasz, WWNO and WRKF's education reporter, spoke with a senior at Tulane about her experience as a student and reporter for the school's newspaper, The Hullabaloo. Your local public library is likely getting a new card system for younger readers this summer. A new law requires public libraries across Louisiana to get parents' consent for minors to access "sexually explicit materials." That means many libraries are rolling out more limits on what kids can and can't access.To help us understand the coming changes, we're joined by Lynette Mejia, director of Louisiana Citizens Against Censorship. It's a grassroots group that has worked to keep information open and accessible in Louisiana's public libraries. Southern coastal communities are seeing some of the world's fastest rates of sea level rise. That's affecting all aspects of life for those who live there. The Washington Post has spent months investigating the impacts. Eva Tesfaye, reporter on WWNO/WRKF's Coastal Desk, recently spoke with Chris Mooney and Brady Dennis, two reporters behind the paper's new series, The Drowning South, about their findings. You can hear more from Eva's conversation on Sea Change. It's available wherever you get your podcasts.
U.S. Supreme Court upholds La.'s congressional map; 'Road to Rickwood' explores Black baseball historyIt's Thursday, which means it's time for our look at the week in politics. Stephanie Grace, the Times Picayune/The Advocate's editorial director and columnist, breaks down the Supreme Court's decision to uphold Louisiana's new congressional map. The decision means the state's second majority-Black congressional district will stand for this year's election.This June, Major League Baseball will host a regular season game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama as a tribute to Negro League Baseball History. Rickwood Field also happens to more than 100 years old. It's served not only as a venue for America's pastime, but also for the civil rights movement.For the past few months, Alana Schreiber, Louisiana Considered's managing producer, has been in and out of Birmingham, working on an exciting upcoming podcast about the history and legacy of this ballfield. She joins the show to share more about the Road to Rickwood.The Mississippi River is a defining part of the landscape of Louisiana, and the entire country. Its watershed drains more than a million square miles of the continental United States each year. But how much do you know about its history? Our next guest has spent years researching the river and the U.S. government's continued quest to control its flow. Boyce Upholt is a journalist and author of the new book, "The Great River, The Making and Unmaking of the Mississippi." He joins us to share more about the river's history.
May is National Bike Month, and we're dedicating Wednesday's show to the topic of bike infrastructure in Southern Louisiana. Baton Rouge and New Orleans have been rated as some of the most dangerous places for cyclists in the country. An analysis of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ranks East Baton Rouge Parish the fourth-most dangerous place to cycle in the United States. New Orleans is the sixth-most. We'll talk with two people advocating for bicycle riding and bicyclists in Baton Rouge and in New Orleans. We'll talk with a former city planner in Lafayette. And we'll also hear about how the decisions surrounding how we build our cities affect how easy it is to walk and bike. We're joined by Mark Martin, chair of the Complete Streets advisory committee of the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge; Allene La Spina, executive director of Bike Easy in New Orleans; and Carlee Alm-LaBar, chief of staff based in Lafayette for Strong Towns, a national organization that addresses urban development and city planning practices.
La. bill would classify abortion pills as controlled substances; Bayou Boogaloo kicks off in Mid-CityHundreds of doctors across Louisiana are asking lawmakers not to pass a bill that would make abortion medications controlled substances in Louisiana. They've signed an opposition letter to Republican state Senator Thomas Pressly, the bill's main sponsor. Reporter Rosemary Westwood joins the show to update us on the proposal and opposition to it. Nearly half the natural gas pulled out of the ground in the U.S. gets exported overseas, and that number could get even higher over the next decade. A new report out of the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice criticizes federal regulators for allowing the rapid growth of the industry without scrutinizing the impact to historically marginalized communities nearby nor its contribution to climate change. Halle Parker spoke with the report's authors and she joins the show to discuss their findings. Music, food and art will bring crowds of revelers to Bayou St. John in New Orleans this weekend as the 2024 Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo kicks off. The festival, which takes place on the bayou and its banks, is presented by the Friends of Bayou St. John. Jared Zeller, founder, and president of Friends of Bayou St. John and executive producer of Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo joins the show to talk about what's new at the festival this year.
Gov. Jeff Landry signed a package of bills last week that will deregulate Louisiana's insurance market. They're part of Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple's plan to address the state's ongoing insurance crisis, he says by making Louisiana a more attractive place for insurers to do business. Critics say the policies weaken consumer protections and will increase rates. Sam Karlin, reporter with the Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, joins the show with a look at these new laws and the controversy. Carbon dioxide leaks are a growing concern across Louisiana. Energy companies here are quickly building out a new network of pipelines for carbon capture projects. Leaks from the pipelines are harmless when small. But in large doses, the colorless, odorless gas can cause drowsiness, suffocation and even death. Tristan Baurick, reporter for Vertie News, investigated a big leak that happened recently in the southwest Louisiana town of Sulfur in Calcasieu Parish. He joins the show to share more about what he found. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has a new leader. Jonathan Grimes has served as interim president and CEO since the January retirement of Renée Chatelain. Grimes will be formally introduced as the council's permanent head at their annual meeting this Thursday. He joins the show today to talk about what's happening in Baton Rouge's art scene and his vision for the community is moving forward.
We're dedicating today's show to a special conversation about the expansion of liquefied natural gas. Sea Change hosts Halle Parker and Carlyle Calhoun sit down with grassroots leaders from across the world to discuss the industry's local and worldwide impacts. Andy Gheorghiu, an independent campaigner from Germany; Hiroki Osada a development finance and environment campaigner for Friends of Earth Japan from Japan; and James Hiatt, founder of For A Better Bayou in Lake Charles, Louisiana, join the show to share more about their work and research on the LNG industry.
It's Thursday, which means it's time for our look at the week in politics. Joining us is Stephanie Grace, the Times Picayune/The Advocate's editorial director and columnist. This week, we're discussing the latest news in the legal saga around Louisiana's new congressional district map. We'll also get an update on Gov. Jeff Landry's efforts to hold a constitutional convention this summer. Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students' rights are at the center of another clash between Landry's administration and President Biden. Late last month, the state's Republican attorney general, Liz Murrill, sued the federal government alongside several other Republican-led states over changes to Title IX. The 1972 law prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded education programs. And protections now explicitly apply to LGBTQ students. Louisiana's top education official Cade Brumley called the new rules "radical" and has told school districts to not follow them. To help us get up to speed, we're joined by Aubri Juhasz, WWNO/WRKF's education reporter. The French Quarter in 1920's New Orleans was part slum, part tourist trap, and part incubator. It was a time of rebellion and freedom, of prohibition and free-flowing alcohol. One informal group of residents and friends at that time included William Faulkner, Sherwood Anderson, and Caroline Durieux. Among them was Genevieve Pitot, a young pianist, trained in Paris, and described by one group member as crazy as could be. Pitot was a piano prodigy whose travels also took her to New York where she worked with some of the formative choreographers of the early 20th Century, the Federal Dance Project of the Great Depression, and then Broadway. Denise Tullier-Smith, Pitot's niece, joins the show to preview her upcoming lecture about the pianist at the Pitot House in New Orleans.