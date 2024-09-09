Need sandbags? Here's where you can go
Some Louisiana parishes are offering sandbags to residents ahead of Francine as the storm strengthens and approaches the state.
The storm is forecast to become a hurricane before its projected landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday. It’s expected to bring days of rain and potential flooding to much of the state.
Residents can fill up sandbags at the following locations.
Orleans Parish
New Orleans will distribute sandbags to residents at the following locations on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., or while supplies last.
- Dryades YMCA, 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard
- Saint Maria Goretti Church, 7300 Crowder Boulevard
- St. Leo the Great, 2916 Paris Avenue
- Desire/Florida Multipurpose Center, 3250 Industry Street
- Arthur Monday Center, 1111 Newton Street
St. Charles Parish
Starting Monday afternoon, sandbag locations will be open for St. Charles Parish residents at the East Bank Bridge Park, 13244 River Road, Destrehan and the West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Rd, Luling. Residents are expected to bring their own shovels.
Lafourche Parish
The parish has a number of sites offering sandbags to residents. You must bring your own shovel. Elderly and disabled residents can pick up 25 pre-filled bags per address at the parish’s field offices.
- Lafourche Fire District #3 Central Station, 17462 West Main Street, Galliano
- Oak Ridge Community Park, 705 N Alex Plaisance Boulevard, Golden Meadow
- Lockport Field Office, 6236 Highway 308, Lockport
- Raceland AG Grounds Parking Lot, 115 Texas Street, Raceland
- Thibodaux Field Office, 2565 Veterans Boulevard
- Bayou Blue Recreation Grounds, Highway 316 South of Highway 182
- Choctaw Field Office: 122 Choctaw Barn Road
- Bayou Bouef Bridge: Highway 307
- Chackbay Fair Grounds: Highway 304
- Des Allemands: Under the Bridge on Bridge Road at Intersection wBayou Road
- End of Fairway Drive in Thibodaux (Country Club)
- End of Manchester Manor in Thibodaux
St. Tammany Parish
The parish has sandbag sites at the following locations:
- Airport Road Public Works Barn, 34783 Grantham College Drive, Slidell
- Fritchie Public Works Barn, 63119 LA-1090, Pearl River
- Keller Public Works Barn, 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
- St. Tammany Parish Government Complex, 21410 Koop Drive, Mandeville
- Covington Public Works Barn, 1305 N. Florida Street, Covington
Residents must have their own shovel. Those who need assistance can call 985-898-2557.
St. John the Baptist Parish
Self-serve sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the following locations, weather permitting. Residents should bring their own shovel.
- St. John Community Center, LaPlace
- Railroad Avenue Fire Station (near Riverside Academy)
- Ezekiel Jackson Park, Garyville
- Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park, Edgard
- Wallace Fire Station
- Lucy Fire Station
- Pleasure Bend Fire Station
Elderly and disabled residents can pick up 10 pre-filled sandbags at 425 Captain G. Bourgeois in LaPlace.
Terrebonne Parish
The parish opened sandbag sites at the following locations, and is working to open more. Residents will need to bring their own shovels.
- Grand Caillou Fire Station
- Mechanicville Gym
- Upper Dularge Fire Station
- Bayou Black Fire Station
- Civic Center
- Adult Softball Complex
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- Montegut Fire Station
- St. Ann Church
- Ward 7
- Village East Fire
- Cannata's West
- Donner Community Center
- Devon Keller Memorial Center
- Public Works North Campus
- Gibson East Fire
- West Terrebonne Fire
Elderly and disabled residents can get pre-filled sandbags at 1860 Grand Caillou Road between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.
St. Bernard Parish
Residents can get sandbags at four locations around the parish.
- St. Bernard Parish Government Complex parking lot, 8201 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette
- St. Bernard Port, Melvin Perez Parkway, Chalmette
- Meraux Fair Grounds OTB & Casino, 4242 E. Judge Perez Drive, Meraux
- St. Bernard Fire Station #10, 3901 Bayou Road, Verret
Be prepared
Be sure to monitor weather updates, and have a plan in place. View the latest forecast and track and use this guide to help you and your family prepare.