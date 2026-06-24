Q&A: Louisiana U.S. Senate candidates sound off on important issues ahead of primary run-off

Louisiana heads to the polls again on Saturday, June 27, as both Republicans and Democrats will hold party primary run-offs for Bill Cassidy's U.S. Senate seat. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Republican voters will choose between Congresswoman Julia Letlow and state Treasurer John Fleming, while Democratic voters will choose between Jamie Davis, the state party's endorsed candidate in the race, and Gary Crockett, who faces Davis after Nick Albares ended his campaign in late May.

Below is a list of questions WRKF sent to the four candidates and their responses. The responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.

Gary Crockett (Democrat)

Photo courtesy of Gary Crockett Gary Crockett

On abortion:

I am Moderate/pro-choice. I support legal abortion in some circumstances. I oppose total abortion bans. I absolutely support exceptions for rape, incest, and threats to the mother's life. I am in favor of preserving access but totally against 3rd trimester abortions unless the woman’s life is in jeopardy.

On the death penalty:

I’m a moderate when it comes to the death penalty, and my view is to "keep it for the worst offenders" and allow for conclusive DNA testing for all who are sentenced to death.

On President Donald Trump:

I have strong opposition to Trump because his policies don’t work for the people who work.

The working-class people are suffering economically because Trump's policies only benefit billionaires and large corporations.

Trump should spend more time focusing on economic and governance issues rather than filling the pockets of himself and his family.

On 'The Epstein Files'

I call for the immediate release of non-sensitive records consistent with the law.

I support the investigation of wrongdoing regardless of political affiliation or person, including videos and files implicating the president.

I call for equal justice under the law with no actions or procedures to protect powerful individuals.

On carbon sequestration

I do not support research and deployment of carbon-capture technologies.

I reject the idea and any rhetoric that presents carbon sequestration as the only climate solution.

On DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion)

America has many mountains to climb in the areas of equal opportunity and anti-discrimination efforts.

Despite emphasizing merit, skills, and fairness, the current Secretary of Defense and this administration have discriminated against members of our own forces for promotions, even after passing several boards in which their counterparts took the same testing and were evaluated equally, but only minorities were refused promotions.

I want mandates ensuring everyone has a fair chance while maintaining standards.

What are your proudest accomplishments?

I am most proud of my 20+ years of military service and being a father of 4 great children.

What will be your top three priorities in office?

The economy, which includes increasing the minimum wage, creating opportunities, both economic and social, for our next generation of young people, and a better and more robust healthcare system for all — especially the rural areas of America.

Jamie Davis (Democrat)

Greg LaRose / Louisiana Illuminator Jamie Davis greets supporters at his election night event at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans after placing first May 16, 2026, in the Democratic Party primary in Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race.

On abortion:

We flattened all of women’s healthcare into one issue, and it made many women less safe.

Politicians and laws shouldn’t be in the room with a woman and her doctor.

Since the Supreme Court struck down Roe, women have died on operating tables because doctors have been afraid to help.

We should restore women’s right to healthcare, trust them as the mothers to make important family and personal decisions, codify Roe, and keep the government out of their business.

On the death penalty:

It is not up to us to decide whether someone lives or dies. There is no moral justification. We are not the most high.

I agree with punishments that fit the crime, but when did we become the judges of whose lives we take vs. who we allow to live?

On President Donald Trump:

He’s the president for two more years, and here’s what I know.

A lot of Louisiana voters believed in him, and I think he’s let them down and left them with empty promises.

On 'The Epstein Files'

They need to be released, and people should face consequences.

There are too many distractions flying around D.C., but if I’m elected, I’ll be another voice advocating for justice for the survivors.

On carbon sequestration

Decisions about our land, water, and future should not be made solely at the state or federal level without local consent.

Communities deserve the final say when projects threaten their property rights, safety, and quality of life.

I oppose CCS by way of eminent domain to seize private property for carbon pipelines.

No family should be forced to give up their land so corporations can profit from taxpayer-backed projects.

I also support repealing the federal 45Q tax credit, which has subsidized CCS projects while shifting the risks onto local communities.

Instead of spending taxpayer dollars on carbon capture schemes, we should invest in clean energy, infrastructure, and economic development that create good-paying jobs without putting Louisiana communities in harm’s way.

On DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion)

According to President Trump and the U.S. Supreme Court, DEI is over with.

We need to get serious and focus on ensuring everyone has a fair shot at making a living.

What are your proudest accomplishments?

I was the first person in my immediate family to graduate from high school, something that meant a great deal to my parents and opened doors for me that they never had.

In my early 20s, my father had to undergo back surgery during the farming season. Successfully managing the farm and bringing in the crop while he recovered gave me confidence and taught me the value of responsibility, hard work, and perseverance.

I am also proud of my service to my community. When I was elected to the Tensas Parish Police Jury, I unseated the longest-serving police juror in the State of Louisiana, proving that hard work, determination, and a willingness to listen to people can bring about meaningful change.

Through each of these experiences, my faith, family, and commitment to service have guided me and continue to shape the way I approach leadership today.

Above all, I am proud of my family. Becoming a husband, father, and grandfather has been the greatest blessing of my life.

What will be your top three priorities in office?

My top three priorities are affordability, healthcare, and opportunity.

First, I will work to lower the cost of living by addressing the rising costs of housing, insurance, utilities, and everyday necessities while supporting family farms, small businesses, and good-paying jobs.

Second, I will fight to protect healthcare by defending Medicaid, strengthening rural hospitals at risk of closing, lowering prescription drug costs, and protecting Social Security and Medicare and the subsidies that keep premiums affordable.

I will address opportunity in a few ways:



First, invest in education, higher federal minimum wages, and workforce development, so that every Louisianan has the opportunity to succeed and build a future here at home.

I will also push for a national ban on partisan gerrymandering so that we get elected officials away from drawing maps and back to solving problems and working together. Every American deserves fair representation and a voice that matters. They also deserve to know their elected official is accountable to them, not scheming to draw voters they don’t like into another district.

Lastly, I will fight for a strong Farm Bill that supports family farmers, improves and expands SNAP benefits, strengthens rural communities, improves crop insurance and safety nets, and ensures that those who feed our country can continue to make a living on the land.

My goal is simple: to help create a Louisiana we can all afford and an economy that works for everyone.

State Treasurer John Fleming (Republican)

Photo courtesy of John Fleming Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming

On abortion:

100% opposed to abortion. I have a 100% voting record in opposition to abortion.

On the death penalty:

I support the death penalty, especially in capital cases.

On President Donald Trump:

I fully support President Trump

On 'The Epstein Files'

I support full release and disclosure

On carbon sequestration

I am totally opposed and never voted for Carbon Sequestration

On DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion)

Totally opposed and never voted for DEI.

Legislation you are most proud of and why?



Amtrak Secure Transportation of Firearms Act of 2009. The bill required Amtrak to permit passengers to safely transport unloaded firearms and ammunition in declared, locked, hard-sided containers within checked baggage

Federal Duck Stamp Act of 2014, which increased the price of the federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp (Duck Stamp) from $15 to $25 to generate critical funding for wetland conservation

Passed an amendment to the annual NDAA to prevent atheists from being hired in the military as chaplains.

How do you feel your record is viewed in Congress?



The most conservative of any congressman in Louisiana, according to voting scorecards.

One of the nine original founders of the House Freedom Caucus.

Led the fight against the Affordable Care Act, which has driven healthcare costs to twice the rate of inflation.

What are your proudest accomplishments?

Fighting against abortion and ultimately reducing the rates of abortion as well as getting the right justices to make abortion a state issue, not a federal right.

What will be your top three priorities in office?



Repeal the 45Q tax credits to end Carbon Sequestration.

Reform healthcare to bring back competition and price transparency so that costs go down while quality of care improves.

Serve on the Senate Armed Services Committee to support our national defense and defend our two major military bases in Louisiana.

Congresswoman Julia Letlow (Republican)

Matthew Hinton / AP Photo U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., speaks to supporters during an election night watch party Saturday, May 16, 2026, in Baton Rouge, La.

On abortion:

I am unapologetically pro-life. As a mother, I believe every life is precious and worth protecting.

In Congress, I have consistently opposed taxpayer funding for abortion and supported legislation that defends the unborn.

In the Senate, I will continue to be a strong, unwavering pro-life voice for Louisiana families.

On the death penalty:

I support the death penalty for the most heinous crimes. There are evil acts so horrific that the ultimate punishment is justified.

I also believe victims and their families deserve justice, and I will always stand with law enforcement and those who work to keep our communities safe.

On President Donald Trump:

President Trump called on me to run for this Senate seat because he knows I'm conservative to my core and will always have his back.

I was honored to earn his complete and total endorsement, and I look forward to being his partner in the Senate to secure the border, unleash American energy, protect our values and finish the America First agenda.

On 'The Epstein Files'

The American people deserve transparency and accountability. Anyone who committed crimes should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The Department of Justice should follow the facts wherever they lead and ensure justice is served.

On carbon sequestration

I support Gov. Landry's moratorium on new CCS permits.

My position is simple: if a project is not safe, not transparent, and does not have local buy-in, it should not move forward.

This is a state issue, and I trust Gov. Landry and our legislature to put the right protections in place for Louisiana communities.

On DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion)

Like many Americans, I initially saw DEI being presented as a way for students to achieve the American dream. But the radical left turned it into a system of division, indoctrination, and holding people down.

In Congress, I have fought against it every single day by authoring the Parents' Bill of Rights to strip DEI from our K-12 programs, supporting the End Woke in Higher Education Act, and voting to remove DEI programs from the military.

I will continue to fight against DEI in the U.S. Senate.

Legislation You Are Most Proud Of and Why?

The legislation I'm most proud of is the Parents' Bill of Rights.

As a mother and former educator, I believe parents should have a seat at the table when it comes to their children's education.

The bill gives parents greater transparency into curriculum, school budgets, and what is happening in their children's classrooms. It puts families back in charge and protects children from political agendas that don't belong in schools.

How Do You Feel Your Record Is Viewed in Congress?

I think my record is viewed as one of someone who shows up, does the work and delivers results.

I've served on the Appropriations Committee, brought hundreds of millions of dollars back to Louisiana communities, fought for parents, supported our farmers and law enforcement officers and stood with President Trump.

I've earned a reputation as a conservative who gets things done and listens to the people whom I serve.

What Are Your Proudest Accomplishments?

I'm proud of the Parents' Bill of Rights.

I'm proud of the work we've done to support Louisiana agriculture, including getting legislation I authored included in the Farm Bill.

I'm proud of the resources I've helped deliver to Louisiana communities for infrastructure, healthcare, and public safety.

And most importantly, I'm proud to have earned the trust of the people of Louisiana and President Trump.

What Will Be Your Top Three Priorities in Office?

First, border security and public safety. We must make President Trump's border policies permanent, deport criminal illegal aliens, stop fentanyl and support law enforcement.

Second, growing Louisiana's economy. That means unleashing American energy, cutting wasteful spending, lowering costs, supporting our farmers and fishermen and creating more good-paying jobs.

Third, education and families. I'll continue fighting for school choice, parents' rights, transparency in education and protecting girls' sports and opportunities for the next generation.

Those three priorities all come back to one goal: making Louisiana safer, stronger, and more prosperous for our children and grandchildren.