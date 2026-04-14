Capitol Access Minute: Initiative to term-limit governors gains momentum

A movement to limit governors to two terms in Louisiana is gaining momentum. Republican Rep. Mike Bayham’s bill, HB 225 , advanced from the House Civil Law and Procedure Committee on Monday.

Currently, in Louisiana, a governor can be sworn in more than twice but is limited to two consecutive terms. This would prevent former Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards from seeking a third term.

And a proposed constitutional amendment, HB 514 , to gradually increase the Louisiana homestead exemption after the age of 65, also advanced from a House Committee.

The current homestead exemption for seniors is $7,500 for the assessed value of $75,000 of the fair market value of their home. The exemption would increase every four years and cap at $30,000 at the age of 81.

If both measures clear the House and Senate and are ultimately signed by the governor, they would go before voters in the November 3 election.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.