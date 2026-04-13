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Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Capitol Access Minute: Legislation to entice aerospace industry to the state to be debated

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published April 13, 2026 at 9:19 AM CDT
Louisiana State Capitol building at night
Brooke Thorington
Louisiana State Capitol building at night

The House Labor Committee has voted against HB 353 to increase the state’s minimum wage to $12 an hour beginning January 1st. The measure failed along party lines to advance. The debate to raise the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour is an annual one at the state capitol.

The House Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill, HB 39, requiring all peace officers to be U.S. citizens. Most law enforcement agencies already require their police officers to have citizenship, but this would codify it into state law. In January, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained a New Orleans police recruit who was from Cameroon.

And this week, the House is expected to debate legislation to protect private employers from punishing employees who willingly misgender others. HB 1137 is in sharp contrast to Louisiana’s at-will employment stance.

And legislation aimed at luring more of the aerospace industry to the state is scheduled for debate in the full House today. HB 1088 gives local and state sales tax rebates for the purchase of certain items used in aerospace facilities and activities.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.
Tags
Politics Louisiana State LegislatureMinimum Wagegender discriminationLaw enforcementCapitol Access2026 Legislative SessionLouisiana News
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington