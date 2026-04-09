Capitol Access Minute: Legislation to attract aerospace industry advances, along with Teacher Shield Act

Legislation to attract the aerospace industry to Louisiana has been approved by the House Ways and Means Committee. The measure would give sales tax rebates to aerospace businesses that create 200 permanent jobs and make a $1 billion investment. HB 1088 has the support of the Landry administration.

An effort to remove the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education elections from party primaries in Louisiana next year failed to advance from the House Governmental Affairs Committee. HB 529 sponsor, Republican Representative Mike Bayham says it would have saved the state close to six million dollars and lessen confusion among voters.

The Teacher Shield Act to deter the assault of school employees by students advanced from the Full House on Wednesday. HB 283 calls for the expulsion of students who place school employees in physical danger. The bill heads to the Senate Education committee.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington

