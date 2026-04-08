Capitol Access Minute: Carbon Capture Eminent Domain bill fails to advance

After lengthy debate, HB 410 , to make it illegal to record someone in Louisiana without their knowledge, is back on the legislature’s calendar. That means it can be called back to the House floor at a later date. The intent of the bill is to keep unsuspecting persons from being recorded and have that video or audio posted to social media.

A bill with the intent to lower auto insurance rates failed to advance from the House Civil Law and Procedure Committee on Tuesday. HB 526 would have capped general damages you can collect in a lawsuit to half a million dollars.

A bill to ban eminent domain from being used for carbon capture and storage failed to advance from committee last week. The failure ends the life of HB 7 , called the Louisiana Landowners Protection Act. But other legislation on carbon capture is still up for consideration.

And HB 966 to name a portion of Louisiana Highway 15 in Monroe after President Barack Obama cleared the House and is headed to a Senate committee.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington