Louisiana's special session on 2026 election dates begins; here's what lawmakers could decide

State lawmakers will begin a special session on Thursday to decide new dates for the 2026 election cycle. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on the state’s current congressional map, which has two majority Black districts.

LSU Political Science Professor Robert Hogan said if the court rules that the state needs a new map, lawmakers will need time to draft one and set new dates for qualifying and primary elections.

Law Supreme Court ruling on Louisiana case could boost Republicans' redistricting efforts A Supreme Court case over Louisiana's congressional map could determine the future of Voting Rights Act protections against racial discrimination and allow Republicans to draw 19 more House seats. Listen • 2:21

“ The Secretary of State's office has indicated when the redistricting can happen and when it can be completed, that's going to have an influence on when the elections can be held,” said Hogan.

As of now , qualifying for the U.S. Senate race and Louisiana’s six U.S. House seats is January 14-16. The first party primary is April 18, with the run-off set for May 30. The winners of the party primaries would face off in a general election in November.

“You need to figure out when you can hold those. And then there also has to be a possibility for a runoff,” said Hogan.

Instead of the typical jungle primary, also referred to as an open primary, where the winner takes all, the legislature voted in 2024 to change to closed party primaries for next year’s congressional, state supreme court, Public Service Commission and BESE races.

Hogan said the governor has a great deal of authority in granting a call to the legislature, and he has a huge amount of influence in setting the agenda for what legislation lawmakers take up.

“It really all comes down to what the Supreme Court does. I think this special session is a way for the legislature to prepare for whatever the Supreme Court hands down,” said Hogan.

Hogan said the driving factor for closed party primaries was to keep Sen Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) from being re-elected, and if the state is forced to stay with jungle primaries because of time constraints.

“Some people say that might give a great boost to Sen. Cassidy's campaign. His chances for reelection, I think, would be enhanced,” Hogan said.

Lawmakers could change election dates for every office on the ballot in 2026, or choose to only push back the dates for Congress. With a closed party primary, you must hold a primary, a run-off if needed, then the general election versus the maximum of two elections, the primary and run-off if needed, in an open or jungle primary.

If the legislature opts to only delay congressional races, that would mean even more elections would be held. Lawmakers will also debate funding for the new election codes and calendar in the special session call.

There could also be legislation to be filed to switch next year’s federal elections back to a jungle primary, which means qualifying would take place in the summer.

Lawmakers will need to decide on new election dates and changes before the session ends on November 13.

