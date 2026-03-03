New Orleans Entrepreneurs Week; Marigny Opera Ballet continues season; ongoing cleanup from January storms

New Orleans Entrepreneur Week is back. More than 100 summit sessions, 12 city-wide events and numerous workshops, pitch competitions and founder stories geared towards promoting business ventures will take place March 9-14.

Sam McCabe, director for the Center of Entrepreneurship and Community Development at Loyola University of New Orleans, gives us the details.

The Marigny Opera Ballet continues its season with two premieres celebrating Louisiana culture and traditions. The two newly commissioned works, “Homecoming” and “Un Autre Soir…Another Evening,” will be accompanied by music composed and performed live by indie group Sweet Crude.

Marigny Opera Ballet executive director Dave Hurlbert and choreographers Shane Urton and Amalia Najera tell us more.

A brutal winter storm dealt some heavy blows to the South in January, when ice, sleet and freezing rain swept across the region.

Across the Gulf States, thousands were left without power, with hundreds of outages persisting in northern Mississippi.

While government services are still moving to reach people, communities are working together to recover. Elise Gregg of the Gulf States Newsroom and Mississippi Public Broadcasting tells us more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

