Gov. Landry calls for special session to address 2026 election dates

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published October 16, 2025 at 4:36 PM CDT
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
Michael Johnson/AP
/
Pool The Advocate
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has called for a special session to begin next week, asking lawmakers to consider election codes, dates and deadline plans for the 2026 election cycle.

Landry wants to push dates back for the closed primaries next year to give lawmakers extra time to possibly approve a new congressional map if the U.S. Supreme Court rules the current map, with two majority-minority districts, must be redrawn.

The 2026 election is set to be the first phase of a transition to closed primaries from the current jungle primary election system in Louisiana.

The session will start on October 23 and end no later than November 13.

Politics Louisiana NewsSpecial SessionElectionsGov. Jeff Landry2026 electionsLouisiana State Legislaturevoting rights
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
