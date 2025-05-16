Louisiana House passes budget; LGBTQ workplace protections bill fails

The Louisiana House on Thursday passed a budget proposal that includes funds to retain current teacher salaries. The budget still has to clear the Senate Finance Committee before it goes before the upper chamber.

For the fourth year in a row, Rep. Delisha Boyd’s (D-New Orleans) bill prohibiting employers from discriminating against new hires based on their gender identity or sexual orientation failed to make it out of a committee.The House Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations voted 4-6 against the legislation.

And a bill to punish jailers for not cooperating with ICE passed in the full Senate on a 28-10 vote. If Sen. Jay Morris’ (R- Monroe) bill becomes law, it would conflict with immigration policies adopted by law enforcement in Orleans Parish. Violators would receive up to 10 years in prison for failure to cooperate.

Lawmakers will reconvene at the Capitol on Monday.