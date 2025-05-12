Legislative committees consider anti-abortion, hemp and teacher pay bills

A Louisiana House committee is set to hear a bill that would let people file civil lawsuits over suspected illegal abortions. HB 575 , sponsored by Rep. Lauren Ventrella (R-Greenwell Springs) seeks civil liability for those who “aid” or “abet” an illegal abortion.

A Senate committee is expected to hear legislation that would make it illegal to sell consumable hemp to persons under the age of 21 after it passed the full House. The legislation, HB 12 , is sponsored by Rep. Laurie Schlegel (R-Metairie).