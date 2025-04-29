Capitol Access Minute: Committee advances bill to limit lawyer advertising

More insurance reform bills are making their way through the legislature including one that would crack down on personal injury attorney advertising.

HB 430 , would establish new standards for attorney advertising.

Under the bill, advertisements must clearly state how much money the client would receive, not just the full settlement amount. The Attorney General’s Office would be responsible for investigating any possible violations.

The bill advanced from a House committee with a 10-6 vote.

In the House Appropriations Committee, HB 528 to restructure the Department of Transportation and Development passed unanimously and advances to the full House.

The House Transportation committee voted 6-5 against HB 232 , which aimed to eliminate the state’s vehicle inspection sticker program. The committee voted to advance HB 519 , which would prohibit handheld cellphone use for drivers in an effort to reduce distracted driving accidents.

The House also passed HR 59, which asks the federal government to postpone Louisiana’s implementation of REAL ID until next year.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington in Baton Rouge.