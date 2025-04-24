Capitol Access Minute: Committee advances bill to ban fluoride in water

The Louisiana Senate Health and Welfare Committee advanced legislation that would ban the fluoridation of public water systems. State Surgeon General Ralph Abraham supports Senate Bill 2, despite opposition from the Louisiana Dental Association.

The committee voted 6-3, along party lines Wednesday evening to advance the bill to the Senate.

They also advanced several bills aimed at making insurance companies more transparent. Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple supports legislation requiring insurers to give customers a 60-day notice instead of 30–before canceling or renewing their policy. Temple also supports dedicated funding for the fortified roof program. He says properties with fortified roofs are more insurable.

Bill banning fluoride in Louisiana’s public water systems clears Senate committee SB 2 proponents presented unfounded links between the levels of fluoride in drinking water and autism, low IQ and thyroid problems at the hearing. The bill is strongly opposed by health experts and dentists. Listen • 1:57

On Wednesday, the Senate also passed a bill to increase the fine for drivers who travel too slowly in the left lane. It would be $150 for the first offense, instead of $100.

The bill now “moves over” to a House committee.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington in Baton Rouge.