Suit challenges ballot measure seeking tax law rewrite

A group of Louisiana voters filed suit against Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry on Monday (Feb. 17), seeking to halt a vote on a state constitutional amendment scheduled for next month that would drastically change state tax law.

According to the language that is scheduled to appear on statewide ballots during the March 29 election, the proposal will lower income taxes, increase tax deductions for those over 65 and provide for a permanent pay bump for Louisiana schoolteachers.

But if passed, the amendment would do much more, including narrowing certain property tax exemptions and liquidating education trust funds. And that, say the plaintiffs, is the problem.

They argue that the single-sentence description that will appear on voters’ ballots — which was based on a bill that runs more than 100 pages — not only fails to fully represent the breadth of changes that would be made, but also actively misrepresents what those changes would be. Because of this, they are asking a judge to issue an injunction and stop the ballot measure from going to voters.

“Democracy only works if state officials are transparent with voters about what they are being asked to vote on. This proposed amendment flunks the basic honesty test,” said William Most, lead attorney on the case, in a press release.

Proposed ballot language:

Do you support an amendment to revise Article VII of the Constitution of Louisiana, including revisions to lower the maximum rate of income tax, increase income tax deductions for citizens over sixty-five, provide for a government growth limit, modify operation of certain constitutional funds, provide for property tax exemptions retaining the homestead exemption and exemption for religious organizations, provide a permanent teacher salary increase by requiring a surplus payment to teacher retirement debt, and make other modifications? (Amends Article VII, Sections 1 through 28; Adds Article VII, Sections 29 through 42)



Gov. Jeff Landry has argued that the amendment is necessary to complete the work begun by the Louisiana Legislature in the special session last year. During the session, which the governor called in a bid to make the state’s tax code more business-friendly, lawmakers lowered the state’s corporate tax rate and raised the sales tax rate, among a number of other items. But the changes that will appear in the March 29 proposal require a change to the state’s constitution, which can only be approved by voters.

“As the chief elections officer for Louisiana, the Secretary of State is normally named in any lawsuit relating to the administration of an election,” said a spokesperson for Nancy Landry in a written statement. “The legislature is responsible for drafting constitutional amendment ballot language. Any questions regarding the ballot language should be directed to the legislature.”

Jeff Landry’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. In November, the governor called the proposed amendment “a big win” for the state of Louisiana.

At the time, the Louisiana Illuminator reported that Jeff Landry hoped to motivate the public to vote for the amendment by tying it to a provision that would make permanent a $2,000 stipend for public school teachers. But the lawsuit alleges that the framing of the ballot language unfairly biases voters.

“Of the hundreds of changes to [the constitution] that are proposed, only a few of the most appealing changes are included in the ballot language,” the lawsuit states. “None of the unappealing changes are included. The ballot language is all dessert, no vegetables.”

The lawsuit further alleges that the ballot language is factually incorrect. The ballot language for the proposed amendment states that it would retain property tax exemptions for religious organizations, provide a permanent teacher salary increase and modify certain constitutional funds, among other revisions.

Plaintiffs argue that despite the claims in the ballot language, the amendment would actually narrow property tax exemptions for religious organizations, only allowing exemptions on properties used for an explicitly religious purpose. Further, the lawsuit claims that the permanent teacher salary increase cited on ballots won’t apply to all teachers – and comes at the cost of other educational funding in the state. And though the ballot language says the amendment would “modify” constitutional funds, the lawsuit alleges that it would actually “liquidate and drain” three constitutionally protected education trust funds that support a variety of educational programming and services.

The lawsuit further claims that the ballot measure as written violates the Louisiana Constitution, which requires that proposed amendments be confined to “one object” or fully revise an entire article of the Constitution. The lawsuit claims that this ballot measure does neither: it proposes changes to multiple objects in the constitution’s Article VII, which covers revenue and finance, but doesn’t wholly overhaul that article.

“Although the proposed amendment revises less than an entire article, it contains many objects,” the lawsuit states. “There is no ‘single plan’ underlying all of these changes.”

The suit was filed in state court in Baton Rouge.