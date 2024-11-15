Tax session hits roadblock: Gov. Landry, Sen. Miguez exchange barbs on social media

Gov. Jeff Landry is receiving some pushback during his special session on tax reform.

HB 9 , which would apply sales taxes to an additional 41 goods and services, was returned to the House calendar Thursday because there weren’t enough votes.

Landry wants to tax more goods and services like car washes and landscaping to make up for a potential loss in tax revenue. The foundational legislation, HB 1 , would lower the personal income tax rate to a flat 3%. It passed in the House Tuesday.

Critics worry expanding the state’s tax base could put a strain on lower-income households. Sen. Blake Miguez (R- New Iberia) said he'd rather see a different approach.

“I can understand you want to make our code more competitive, you want to simplify, you want to modernize it, but tell me and prove to me what are you going to do on the spending side with the tax dollars that I’m sending you now. Are you going to reduce the size of government?” Miguez questioned.

During the session, Miguez, who happens to be a world champion shooter, fired shots at Landry–and the governor returned fire.

Historically, Louisiana has a spending problem. The legislature should not consider any revenue measures without a clear plan to the public from @LAGovJeffLandry on how he will reduce the size of future government spending. As our conservative leader, he can look to President… — Blake Miguez (@BlakeMiguezLA) November 13, 2024

Miguez said instead of overhauling the state’s tax code, the state should cut spending first.

“I like the governor. I just hate taxes, and I don’t think you can have successful tax reform without also coupling it with spending reform,” said Miguez.

Landry said Miguez wants to complain on social media instead of offering up his own plan.

Now is not the time for political posturing or worrying about one’s next political office. @BlakeMiguezLA seems to want to run to social media instead of offering his own plan. — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) November 13, 2024

“The members of the legislature heard from people back home who said I don’t think we want to go there, we may be interrupting them and causing more chaos than the benefit of return in taxpayer dollars,” said Miguez.

When it comes to Landry’s plan as a whole, Miguez still has his doubts.

“I think everybody wants to try to remove the personal income tax, you’re not going to see that this session. I don’t think so because we just can’t afford to do it,” said Miguez.

Lawmakers will return to the Capitol Monday and the House will attempt to pass HB 9 . They’ll need to get two-thirds of the chamber on board.

Legislators have until Nov. 25, when the session is scheduled to end.