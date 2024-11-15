© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Tax session hits roadblock: Gov. Landry, Sen. Miguez exchange barbs on social media

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published November 15, 2024 at 4:20 PM CST
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry speaks in the Louisiana House of Representatives on the opening day of a legislative special session, Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk / The Advocate, Pool)
STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK/The Advocate
/
10045192A
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry speaks in the Louisiana House of Representatives on the opening day of a legislative special session, Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk / The Advocate, Pool)

Gov. Jeff Landry is receiving some pushback during his special session on tax reform.

HB 9 , which would apply sales taxes to an additional 41 goods and services, was returned to the House calendar Thursday because there weren’t enough votes.

Landry wants to tax more goods and services like car washes and landscaping to make up for a potential loss in tax revenue. The foundational legislation, HB 1, would lower the personal income tax rate to a flat 3%. It passed in the House Tuesday.

Critics worry expanding the state’s tax base could put a strain on lower-income households. Sen. Blake Miguez (R- New Iberia) said he'd rather see a different approach.

“I can understand you want to make our code more competitive, you want to simplify, you want to modernize it, but tell me and prove to me what are you going to do on the spending side with the tax dollars that I’m sending you now. Are you going to reduce the size of government?” Miguez questioned.

During the session, Miguez, who happens to be a world champion shooter, fired shots at Landry–and the governor returned fire.

Miguez said instead of overhauling the state’s tax code, the state should cut spending first.

“I like the governor. I just hate taxes, and I don’t think you can have successful tax reform without also coupling it with spending reform,” said Miguez.

Landry said Miguez wants to complain on social media instead of offering up his own plan.

“The members of the legislature heard from people back home who said I don’t think we want to go there, we may be interrupting them and causing more chaos than the benefit of return in taxpayer dollars,” said Miguez.

When it comes to Landry’s plan as a whole, Miguez still has his doubts.

“I think everybody wants to try to remove the personal income tax, you’re not going to see that this session. I don’t think so because we just can’t afford to do it,” said Miguez.

Lawmakers will return to the Capitol Monday and the House will attempt to pass HB 9. They’ll need to get two-thirds of the chamber on board.

Legislators have until Nov. 25, when the session is scheduled to end.
Tags
Politics Louisiana NewsLouisianataxtaxestax billtax policysales taxtax reformGov. Jeff LandryBlake Miguez
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington