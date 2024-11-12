Louisianans could pay more for these goods and services under Landry’s tax plan

Louisiana lawmakers are considering a bill that would expand the state’s tax base to include about 50 more services.

Last week, Gov. Jeff Landry called lawmakers into a special session to pass a sweeping tax reform package he said would make Louisiana more economically competitive with other states. The governor’s plan includes significant income and corporate tax reductions. Critics worry the additional sales taxes could be financially straining for lower-income households.

To offset the loss of tax revenue, the governor wants to renew a 0.45-cent sales tax set to expire next year and tax four dozen goods and services.

For the changes to pass, the bill, HB 9 , sponsored by Rep. Neil Riser (R-Columbia), needs the support of more than two-thirds of the Legislature, and then voters will need to approve it during the next election.

The bill is set to go before the House Ways and Means Committee Wednesday.

Here's a list of goods and services that could be taxed: