East Baton Rouge mayoral candidates debate crime, poverty at Southern University

Five candidates running for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish debated for nearly two hours on Tuesday night.

The discussion consisted of a laundry list of major issues for the city, including struggling public schools, crumbling infrastructure, rampant crime and homelessness, and a lackluster economy. Much of the discussion focused on North Baton Rouge, one of the poorest, most blighted areas of the city, and the home of Southern University, where the event was hosted.

Recent polling has current democratic Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome garnering 29% of the votes. Democrat Ted James appears neck and neck with Republican Sid Edwards at 23%.

Broome, who is seeking reelection for a third term, opened the debate by highlighting her success navigating a series of hardships the city has faced, including the aftermath of Alton Sterling’s death, devastating flooding in 2016, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every issue we have faced over the last eight years I have had a corresponding action,” said Broome.

Broome said she plans to continue revitalizing areas like North Baton Rouge, pointing to an Amazon facility that she said brought over 1,000 jobs to the region and her success in creating more affordable housing. When it came to transportation issues, Broome brought up MoveEBR, the city’s largest investment in infrastructure enacted in 2018. The plan encompasses a total of 72 projects, including more efficient transit systems, fixing traffic lights, and a project that recently broke ground to restore historic Plank Road.

Broome also touted her record in improving equity in small businesses and minimizing evictions through programs like Emergency Rental Assistance.

“I’ve laid the foundation, and I’m building on that foundation,” she said. “You can see the progress around our city and our parish.”

James, who spent a decade in the state legislature before he was appointed by President Biden to serve in the Small Business Administration, offered an alternative view. “Is your community better off after the last four to eight years?” he asked. “[My] legacy will be that your answer will be different from what it is today.”

Throughout the debate, James stressed the importance of cleaner budgets for the city, including paying invoices on time to small businesses and better allocating federal funding from places like Housing and Urban Development and the Infrastructure Reduction Act.

“We need to be leading by example,” he said. “We need to be a good steward of the dollars we receive.”

James also specified various resources he plans to tap into to create a better economic ecosystem, including federal grants, small business associations, and college campuses.

“I’ve traveled this country and I’ve gone to communities and they are taking off,” he said. “They don't have an LSU, a Southern, a BRCC, they're not a state capitol, but they have leadership and vision.”

Sid Edwards is currently the dean of students and head football coach at Istrouma High School (his team is currently 2-1). For him, crime and mental health are the root of most issues the city faces.

“The trap houses, the hideouts…I think there are over 6,000 blighted properties in the parish,” he said. “You gotta knock 'em down.”

He envisions turning dilapidated areas like those surrounding Plank Road into large greenspaces and even plans to move a mayor’s office there.

Edwards was also eager to hire around 100 new police officers to increase community connection with the police department, utilize religious organizations to fight poverty and build a psychiatric hospital in the community.

“There is mental illness on the streets…they hand them methadone and some Narcan and say get back on the road,” he said. “We need a psychiatric facility to serve these people.”

Two other independent candidates joined the discussion.

Ryan “Bad Bidness” Carter, is a former IT worker, professional wrestler, and current unhoused man residing at the Salvation Army.

“I’m with the everyday people, someone who looks like them, someone who relates to them,” he said.

He said the transit system and homeless services need to be improved and frequently brought up the need for more trade programs and job fairs.

Then there was William Roundtree, a transgender woman referred to as Champagne Starr, who said she’s received several death threats because of her identity.

“You know what I say to them? Let me wash this makeup off and show you a true thug," she said.

“We tell our kids now at the age of 6 they control their emotions with a pill called Ritalin for ADD,” she added. “The kids need to get back into church.”

Despite the heavy topics, there was a cordial atmosphere. More often than not, candidates nodded at each other with approval, finding common ground on issues such as reinvesting in early childhood education programs like Headstart and addressing the brain drain in the community.

“People do not want to stay here right now,” said Edwards.

“We don't want to keep talking about young people choosing between home in Baton Rouge and opportunity in other places,” said James.