Senate to take up budget today, pronouns bill heads to Landry's desk

Lawmakers in the Senate are expected to consider the state budget proposal on Friday. That makes it unlikely the session will end ahead of schedule.

Once the budget passes the full Senate, it has to go back to the House so members can review some changes. Rep. Jack McFarland, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, says he wants to be sure members have plenty of time to review the budget before voting on it and avoid the last-minute chaos and confusion that erupted last year.

Lawmakers must pass a final budget and wrap up the session no later than 6 p.m. on June 3.

A bill that requires students to have parent permission to use pronouns that do not match their assigned sex at birth is headed to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk after passing the full Legislature. Landry is expected to sign the bill.