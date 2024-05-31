© 2024
Fri 5/31 10am: WRKF's HD channels will be off-the-air and WRKF's FM signal will operate at reduced power on Friday, May 31st beginning at 10am through 10pm due to scheduled tower maintenance. We apologize for the inconvenience. Online listening will remain unaffected.
Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Senate to take up budget today, pronouns bill heads to Landry's desk

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published May 31, 2024 at 8:36 AM CDT
A view of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge from the Louisiana State Capitol’s observation deck. Photo taken Nov. 12, 2021.
Aubry Procell
Lawmakers in the Senate are expected to consider the state budget proposal on Friday. That makes it unlikely the session will end ahead of schedule.

Once the budget passes the full Senate, it has to go back to the House so members can review some changes. Rep. Jack McFarland, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, says he wants to be sure members have plenty of time to review the budget before voting on it and avoid the last-minute chaos and confusion that erupted last year.

Lawmakers must pass a final budget and wrap up the session no later than 6 p.m. on June 3.

A bill that requires students to have parent permission to use pronouns that do not match their assigned sex at birth is headed to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk after passing the full Legislature. Landry is expected to sign the bill.
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
