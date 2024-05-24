© 2024
Bill to ban classroom discussion of sexual orientation headed to Gov. Landry’s desk

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published May 24, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
The Louisiana State Capitol in April 2022.
Kezia Setyawan
/
WWNO
The Louisiana State Capitol in April 2022.

A bill banning discussion of sexual orientation in public schools is headed to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk after getting final approval in the Senate.

Critics refer to the legislation as a “Don’t Say Gay” bill. It mimics legislation that’s been considered — and passed — in many Republican-led legislatures across the country.

A large part of Florida's policy, which served as a model for other states, was overturned as part of a court settlement earlier this year. The settlement made clear that kids and teachers can write and speak about gender identity and sexuality in class discussion and assignments. It also reinstated gay-straight alliances and other programs.

Louisiana's bill passed the full Legislature last year but was vetoed by then-Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat. Landry, who is a Republican, is expected to sign it into law.

Lawmakers in the Senate also gave final approval to a bill that prohibits Louisiana schools from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine to enroll or attend classes. It also heads next to Landry’s desk.

Aubri Juhasz contributed reporting.

Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
