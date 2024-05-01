© 2024
Bill requiring schools to report on DEI programs advances

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published May 1, 2024 at 9:12 AM CDT
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.
Molly Ryan
/
WRKF
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.

Lawmakers on the House Education Committee advanced a proposal to require all public schools and universities in Louisiana to report on diversity, equity and inclusion programs on campus.

The bill requires schools to submit a written report to the state education department by the end of October.

Rep. Emily Chenevert, R-Baton Rouge, brought the bill. She says she wants diversity programs in schools but believes they should have oversight. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told the committee he doesn’t believe DEI has a place in K-12 education.

Legislation looking to limit DEI efforts has popped up in several Republican-led states in recent years.

Lawmakers on another House committee voted to ban ranked-choice voting. The voting method is not currently used in Louisiana.

Both bills head next to the full House.
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
