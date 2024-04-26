© 2024
Louisiana House passes budget, restoring some money for teacher stipends

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published April 26, 2024 at 9:14 AM CDT
Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Winnfield and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, addresses lawmakers on the House floor.
Molly Ryan
/
WRKF
Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Winnfield and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, addresses lawmakers on the House floor on March 21, 2024.

Two days after the House Appropriations Committee proposed a budget that cuts funding for early childhood education and teacher pay, the full House unanimously advanced their own version of the budget that adds back some money for teacher stipends.

Gov. Jeff Landry proposed a budget with enough funding to give public school teachers a $2,000 stipend each. The House Appropriations Committee lowered that to about $1,300 per teacher.

The full House opened its budget debate by increasing funding for stipends, bringing them closer to — but still below — the original $2,000.

Rep. Jack McFarland, the chairman of Appropriations, said the funding does not have to be distributed to teachers evenly. That would be up to individual school districts.
