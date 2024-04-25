© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Proposed constitutional convention clears first hurdle in Legislature

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published April 25, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
Michael Johnson/AP
/
Pool The Advocate
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La.

Lawmakers on the House and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced a bill calling for a two-week constitutional convention to begin on May 20 as critics continue to express concerns about the timeline and structure.

The proposal, which is backed by Gov. Jeff Landry, still has to pass the full House and work its way through the Senate. Two-thirds of lawmakers in both chambers must vote to have the convention.

Several bills are also moving through the Legislature that would expand the powers of the governor. Landry testified in support of one that would give him more control over state boards and commissions, allowing him to appoint almost all chairs. Lawmakers on the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced the bill.

The committee also approved a bill to allow only Louisianans to make public records requests in the state. The proposals head next to the full Senate.
Tags
Politics Louisiana NewsLouisiana State LegislatureGov. Jeff LandryLouisiana ConstitutionConstitutional Convention
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan