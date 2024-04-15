© 2024
Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Lawmakers to discuss constitutional convention, IVF protections this week

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published April 15, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
A view of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge from the Louisiana State Capitol’s observation deck. Photo taken Nov. 12, 2021.
Aubry Procell
/
WRKF
A view of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge from the Louisiana State Capitol’s observation deck on Nov. 12, 2021.

Lawmakers on the House and Governmental Affairs Committee are expected to discuss a bill calling for a constitutional convention to start in May.

It will be the first public discussion at the Capitol on the proposal to overhaul the state’s foundational document. Louisiana has one of the longest state constitutions in the nation.

Gov. Jeff Landry is pushing for the convention and for a more “streamlined” constitution. But the proposal could receive pushback from some lawmakers who feel the process is being rushed.

Another bill coming up in the House this week seeks to protect in vitro fertilization, or IVF, after a court ruling in Alabama jeopardized the fertility treatment earlier this year.

And another committee is set to once again discuss a bill that would get rid of individual income tax in Louisiana, among several other items.
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
