Lawmakers to discuss constitutional convention, IVF protections this week

Lawmakers on the House and Governmental Affairs Committee are expected to discuss a bill calling for a constitutional convention to start in May.

It will be the first public discussion at the Capitol on the proposal to overhaul the state’s foundational document. Louisiana has one of the longest state constitutions in the nation.

Gov. Jeff Landry is pushing for the convention and for a more “streamlined” constitution. But the proposal could receive pushback from some lawmakers who feel the process is being rushed.

Another bill coming up in the House this week seeks to protect in vitro fertilization, or IVF, after a court ruling in Alabama jeopardized the fertility treatment earlier this year.

And another committee is set to once again discuss a bill that would get rid of individual income tax in Louisiana, among several other items.