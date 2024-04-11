© 2024
Bills targeting LGBTQ+ youth advance from committee

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published April 11, 2024 at 9:32 AM CDT
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge
Kezia Setyawan
/
WWNO
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge on April 5, 2022.

Lawmakers on the House Education Committee advanced a bill that would ban discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in all K-12 public classrooms in Louisiana. Critics refer to it as a “Don’t Say Gay” bill. It mimics legislation that first passed in Florida and has since popped up in majority-Republican legislatures across the country.

The committee also passed a bill that would require students to have parent permission to use pronouns that don't correspond to their assigned sex at birth. Both bills passed the full Legislature last year but were vetoed by then-Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat.

The proposals each passed from the committee with a 9-3 vote and head next to the House floor.

The full House passed a bill to require all public classrooms in the state to display the Ten Commandments. It heads next to the Senate.
Politics Louisiana NewsLouisiana State LegislatureEducation CommitteeLGBTQReligion
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
