Governor’s, Senate President’s timeline for Constitutional Convention not aligning

Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, reiterated a desire to be done with session and leave Baton Rouge by June 3, heightening the stakes for a possible constitutional convention.

At the urging of Gov. Jeff Landry, a bill has been filed calling for a convention to overhaul the state’s foundational document. As outlined in the bill, the convention would start on May 20 and could end no later than July 15.

But Henry says the Senate has a cutoff date of June 3. On that timeline, lawmakers would have just two weeks for what Henry calls a “daunting” task.

Two-thirds of all lawmakers have to vote for a convention before moving forward with an overhaul. Henry says the Senate will need more details on how the convention would work before lawmakers will be comfortable voting for it.