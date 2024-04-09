© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Governor’s, Senate President’s timeline for Constitutional Convention not aligning

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published April 9, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Louisiana Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, speaks to the Baton Rouge Press Club about the legislative session on April 8, 2024.
Molly Ryan
/
WRKF/WWNO
Louisiana Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, speaks to the Baton Rouge Press Club about the legislative session on April 8, 2024.

Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, reiterated a desire to be done with session and leave Baton Rouge by June 3, heightening the stakes for a possible constitutional convention.

At the urging of Gov. Jeff Landry, a bill has been filed calling for a convention to overhaul the state’s foundational document. As outlined in the bill, the convention would start on May 20 and could end no later than July 15.

But Henry says the Senate has a cutoff date of June 3. On that timeline, lawmakers would have just two weeks for what Henry calls a “daunting” task.

Two-thirds of all lawmakers have to vote for a convention before moving forward with an overhaul. Henry says the Senate will need more details on how the convention would work before lawmakers will be comfortable voting for it.
Tags
Politics NewsLouisiana NewsLouisiana State LegislatureGov. Jeff LandryLouisiana Senate PresidentCameron Henryconstitutional conventionLouisiana Constitution
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan