Bill to provide free menstrual products in public schools clears House committee

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published April 4, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.
The Louisiana State House in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.

A bill to require public schools in Louisiana to provide free menstrual products to students is working its way through the Legislature once again.

The bill is subject to appropriation, meaning if lawmakers don’t fund it, the state can’t force schools to provide the products.

Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans, brought the bill and said it represents a small cost to the state.

This is the third time the proposal has come up in recent years. It has usually stalled in the Senate.

Several young girls spoke in support of the bill during a committee meeting Wednesday, arguing menstrual products are necessary and that access to them at school will improve focus and learning.

The bill advanced from the House Education Committee following a 9-2 vote. Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, and Rep. Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales, voted against it.

The bill heads next to House Appropriations.
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
