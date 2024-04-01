© 2024
Legislature to discuss bills on education, insurance rates and minimum wage this week

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published April 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
A view of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge from the Louisiana State Capitol’s observation deck. Photo taken Nov. 12, 2021.
Aubry Procell
WRKF
A view of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge from the Louisiana State Capitol’s observation deck on Nov. 12, 2021.

Action is picking up at the Legislature. Lawmakers are set to discuss dozens of bills next week dealing with education, insurance and more.

One would require all classrooms in Louisiana to display the Ten Commandments. It’s similar to a bill that passed last year requiring all classrooms display the words, “In God We Trust.” Another bill would prevent universities from charging student media for public record requests.

Lawmakers will also consider several bills to set boundaries on insurance rates in Louisiana. One would suspend the requirement that Louisiana Citizens policies be priced 10% above the market rate in each parish.

Several bills are also coming up that would create a state minimum wage for the first time, starting at $10 an hour in 2025, with the minimum growing to $12 or more in later years.
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan