Senate committee advances bill to expand permitless concealed carry

A few weeks ago, Louisiana lawmakers passed a bill allowing anyone over the age of 18 to carry a concealed gun without a permit. Gov. Jeff Landry signed that bill earlier this month. It goes into effect on July 4, 2024.

Now, lawmakers on a Senate committee have advanced a bill that would expand that law to allow people to conceal carry in restaurants that serve alcohol.

As it stands now, people with permits — and soon anyone over 18 — can carry a concealed gun in restaurants that don’t serve alcohol. But only people with permits could conceal carry in restaurants that do serve alcohol.

Sen. Blake Miguez, a Republican from New Iberia, authored the bill. He says he wants to make concealed carry law uniform for all adults.

The law would still prohibit concealed carry for anyone who is under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The bill heads next to the full Senate for debate.