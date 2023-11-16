Election results: See who won in Louisiana's November runoffs

Election Day in Louisiana is here.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, Louisianans head to their polling places to vote on the remaining candidates in three statewide races and several local races — and choose whether to approve four constitutional amendments. As of Thursday, just under 270,000 of Louisiana's roughly 2.9 million registered voters had already cast their ballots through early voting — and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Secretary of State

Gwen Collins-Greenup — Democrat

Nancy Landry — Republican

Attorney General

Lindsey Cheek — Democrat

Liz Murrill — Republican

Treasurer

John Fleming — Republican

Dustin Granger — Democrat

Constitutional Amendments

Constitutional Amendment No. 1 — Provides relative to timing of gubernatorial action on a bill and related matters.

Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — Repeals certain funds in the state treasury.

Constitutional Amendment No. 3 — Provides for an ad valorem tax exemption for certain first responders.

Constitutional Amendment No. 4 — Provides relative to the use of monies in the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund.

Local elections

In addition to the statewide races listed above, Louisianans will vote in a number of local elections.

The specific races vary by location — be sure to check your sample ballot at the Secretary of State’s voter portal — but many voters will see state representatives, sheriffs, school board members, clerks and other public officials on the ballot.

See all elections results at the secretary of state's voter portal.