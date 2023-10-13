Louisiana’s primary winners: Results for governor, attorney general, more

Primary election day is here. Up for vote are a number of statewide and local races, as well as four constitutional amendments.

Louisiana has an open primary. That means the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the general election unless one candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, in which case they win outright.

This page will be updated as races are decided. Winners and approved constitutional amendments will be bolded and underlined .

If the races goes to a runoff, an asterisk will be in front of the candidates' names and italicized.

We'll have coverage throughout the night, so check back for updates.

Governor

Benjamin Barnes — Independent

Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel — Republican

Daniel M. “Danny” Cole — Democrat

Xavier Ellis — Republican

Keitron Gagnon — No party

Sharon Hewitt — Republican

Jeffrey Istre — Independent

Xan John — Republican

Jeff Landry — Republican

Hunter Lundy — Independent

Richard Nelson — Republican

John Schroder — Republican

Frank Scurlock — Independent

Stephen Waguespack — Republican

Shawn Wilson — Democrat

Lt. Governor

Elbert Guillory — Republican

Tami Hotard — Republican

Willie Jones — Democrat

Billy Nungesser — Republican

Bruce Payton — Independent

Gary Rispone — No party

Secretary of State

Gwen Collins-Greenup — Democrat

Mike Francis — Republican

Amanda Smith Jennings — Other

Thomas J. Kennedy III — Republican

Nancy Landry — Republican

Arthur Morrell — Democrat

Clay Schexnayder — Republican

Brandon Trosclair — Republican

Attorney General

Lindsey Cheek — Democrat

Marty Maley — Republican

Liz Murrill — Republican

John Stefanski — Republican

Perry Walker Terrebonne — Democrat



Treasurer

John Fleming — Republican

Dustin Granger — Democrat

Scott McKnight — Republican

Two statewide races are uncontested and will not appear on voters’ ballots: The role of insurance commissioner, which will be filled by Republican Tim Temple, and the role of agriculture and forestry commissioner, which will be retained by incumbent Republican Mike Strain.

Constitutional Amendments

Constitutional Amendment No. 1 — Prohibits the use of private funds in the administration of elections

Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — Provides that the freedom of worship is a fundamental right worthy of the highest protection

Constitutional Amendment No. 3 — Dedicates certain payments to be applied to the state retirement system unfunded accrued liability

Constitutional Amendment No. 4 — Restricts ad valorem tax exemptions for certain nonprofit organizations



Local elections

In addition to the statewide races listed above, Louisianans will vote in a number of local elections.

Specific races vary by location. Be sure to check your sample ballot at the Secretary of State's voter portal. Many voters will see state representatives, sheriffs, school board members, clerks and other public officials on the ballot.

You can find the results of all races, state-wide and local, on the Secretary of State's website.