Louisiana’s primary winners: Results for governor, attorney general, more
Primary election day is here. Up for vote are a number of statewide and local races, as well as four constitutional amendments.
Louisiana has an open primary. That means the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the general election unless one candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, in which case they win outright.
Winners and approved constitutional amendments will be bolded and underlined.
If the races goes to a runoff, an asterisk will be in front of the candidates' names and italicized.
Governor
- Benjamin Barnes — Independent
- Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel — Republican
- Daniel M. “Danny” Cole — Democrat
- Xavier Ellis — Republican
- Keitron Gagnon — No party
- Sharon Hewitt — Republican
- Jeffrey Istre — Independent
- Xan John — Republican
- Jeff Landry — Republican
- Hunter Lundy — Independent
- Richard Nelson — Republican
- John Schroder — Republican
- Frank Scurlock — Independent
- Stephen Waguespack — Republican
- Shawn Wilson — Democrat
Lt. Governor
- Elbert Guillory — Republican
- Tami Hotard — Republican
- Willie Jones — Democrat
- Billy Nungesser — Republican
- Bruce Payton — Independent
- Gary Rispone — No party
Secretary of State
- Gwen Collins-Greenup — Democrat
- Mike Francis — Republican
- Amanda Smith Jennings — Other
- Thomas J. Kennedy III — Republican
- Nancy Landry — Republican
- Arthur Morrell — Democrat
- Clay Schexnayder — Republican
- Brandon Trosclair — Republican
Attorney General
- Lindsey Cheek — Democrat
- Marty Maley — Republican
- Liz Murrill — Republican
- John Stefanski — Republican
- Perry Walker Terrebonne — Democrat
Treasurer
- John Fleming — Republican
- Dustin Granger — Democrat
- Scott McKnight — Republican
Two statewide races are uncontested and will not appear on voters’ ballots: The role of insurance commissioner, which will be filled by Republican Tim Temple, and the role of agriculture and forestry commissioner, which will be retained by incumbent Republican Mike Strain.
Constitutional Amendments
- Constitutional Amendment No. 1 — Prohibits the use of private funds in the administration of elections
- Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — Provides that the freedom of worship is a fundamental right worthy of the highest protection
- Constitutional Amendment No. 3 — Dedicates certain payments to be applied to the state retirement system unfunded accrued liability
- Constitutional Amendment No. 4 — Restricts ad valorem tax exemptions for certain nonprofit organizations
Local elections
In addition to the statewide races listed above, Louisianans will vote in a number of local elections.
Specific races vary by location. Be sure to check your sample ballot at the Secretary of State's voter portal. Many voters will see state representatives, sheriffs, school board members, clerks and other public officials on the ballot.
