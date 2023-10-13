© 2023
Louisiana’s primary winners: Results for governor, attorney general, more

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By WWNO + WRKF Staff
Published October 13, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT
A voter enters his polling place to vote on Election Day at the Martin Luther King Elementary School in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
A voter enters his polling place to vote on Election Day at the Martin Luther King Elementary School in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Primary election day is here. Up for vote are a number of statewide and local races, as well as four constitutional amendments.

Louisiana has an open primary. That means the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to the general election unless one candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, in which case they win outright.

This page will be updated as races are decided. Winners and approved constitutional amendments will be bolded and underlined.

If the races goes to a runoff, an asterisk will be in front of the candidates' names and italicized.

We'll have coverage throughout the night, so check back for updates.

Governor

  • Benjamin Barnes — Independent 
  • Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel — Republican
  • Daniel M. “Danny” Cole — Democrat 
  • Xavier Ellis — Republican
  • Keitron Gagnon — No party
  • Sharon Hewitt — Republican 
  • Jeffrey Istre — Independent 
  • Xan John — Republican 
  • Jeff Landry — Republican 
  • Hunter Lundy — Independent 
  • Richard Nelson — Republican 
  • John Schroder — Republican 
  • Frank Scurlock — Independent 
  • Stephen Waguespack — Republican 
  • Shawn Wilson — Democrat

Lt. Governor

  • Elbert Guillory — Republican 
  • Tami Hotard — Republican 
  • Willie Jones — Democrat 
  • Billy Nungesser — Republican 
  • Bruce Payton — Independent 
  • Gary Rispone — No party 

Secretary of State

  • Gwen Collins-Greenup — Democrat 
  • Mike Francis — Republican 
  • Amanda Smith Jennings — Other 
  • Thomas J. Kennedy III — Republican 
  • Nancy Landry — Republican 
  • Arthur Morrell — Democrat 
  • Clay Schexnayder — Republican 
  • Brandon Trosclair — Republican

Attorney General

  • Lindsey Cheek — Democrat 
  • Marty Maley — Republican 
  • Liz Murrill — Republican 
  • John Stefanski — Republican 
  • Perry Walker Terrebonne — Democrat 

Treasurer

  • John Fleming — Republican 
  • Dustin Granger — Democrat 
  • Scott McKnight — Republican 

Two statewide races are uncontested and will not appear on voters’ ballots: The role of insurance commissioner, which will be filled by Republican Tim Temple, and the role of agriculture and forestry commissioner, which will be retained by incumbent Republican Mike Strain. 

Constitutional Amendments

  • Constitutional Amendment No. 1 — Prohibits the use of private funds in the administration of elections 
  • Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — Provides that the freedom of worship is a fundamental right worthy of the highest protection
  • Constitutional Amendment No. 3 — Dedicates certain payments to be applied to the state retirement system unfunded accrued liability
  • Constitutional Amendment No. 4 — Restricts ad valorem tax exemptions for certain nonprofit organizations 

Local elections

In addition to the statewide races listed above, Louisianans will vote in a number of local elections.

Specific races vary by location. Be sure to check your sample ballot at the Secretary of State's voter portal. Many voters will see state representatives, sheriffs, school board members, clerks and other public officials on the ballot.

You can find the results of all races, state-wide and local, on the Secretary of State's website.

Louisiana News
WWNO + WRKF Staff
See stories by WWNO + WRKF Staff