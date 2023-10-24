© 2023
Why voters did — and didn’t — vote in Louisiana’s primary

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published October 24, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT
Precinct commissioner Mary Ann Winningkoff stands by as people vote at a polling place at St. Rita's Catholic School on election day in Harahan, La. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Gerald Herbert
/
AP
Precinct commissioner Mary Ann Winningkoff stands by as people vote at a polling place at St. Rita's Catholic School on election day in Harahan, La. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Louisiana’s primary was disappointing for Democrats — and their expectations were low to begin with.

"It's pretty sad,” Chodie Gabor said outside her polling place near Frenchmen Street in New Orleans. “I feel like I have to come drop my drop of blue in the sea of red.”

Gabor was afraid her choice for governor, Democrat Shawn Wilson, wouldn’t make the runoff against the race’s leading Republican, Jeff Landry — and he didn’t.

Landry won outright with about 51% of the vote, though turnout was so low that only about one in five registered voters actually cast ballots for him.

State politics reporter Molly Ryan talked to some voters at the polls, and at an LSU tailgate, to better understand the causes and consequences of low voter turnout.

Politics ElectionsElections 2023Jeff LandryLouisiana News
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
