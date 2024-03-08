Ryan Vasquez is the news director for WWNO and WRKF. He has a 17-year career in public broadcasting with stops at Alabama Public Radio, where he was a reporter and host, and WUFT in Gainesville, Fla., where he was multimedia news manager, audio and led a largely-student newsroom.

He's been an instructor and professor in journalism for 13 years at both University of Alabama and University of Florida. Vasquez serves on the diversity, equity and inclusion committee for the Public Media Journalists Association, the safety committee for the Radio Television Digital News Association and on the membership committee for the Society of Professional Journalists.

Vasquez has a bachelor's degree from the University of Florida and a master's degree from the University of Alabama. He can be reached at ryanv@wrkf.org.