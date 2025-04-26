Joseph KingSports & Culture Reporter, Gulf States Newsroom
Joseph King is the sports and culture reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom, a regional collaboration among NPR and public radio stations in Alabama (WBHM), Mississippi (MPB) and Louisiana (WWNO and WRKF). He looks beyond the scoreboard to report on how the region’s sports culture filters through everything from public policy to race relations to food.
Before joining the team, Joseph interned as a multimedia journalist at WVUA 23 and was a freelance reporter for Leafly. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama where he wrote for Nineteen Fifty-Six magazine and the Crimson White. While at Alabama, Joseph was given the opportunity to study abroad in France. There, he wrote stories on food, fashion, wine and government.
Joseph is a native of Birmingham, Alabama, and spends his free time working out, reading and studying French and Spanish.
Jazz fest starts this weekend in New Orleans and one of its headliners is rapper Lil' Wayne who made it to the main stage with the Roots.
Security in New Orleans will be tight this week as the city gets ready to host the Super Bowl following the New Years Day truck attack on Bourbon Street that killed 14 people and injured dozens.
Jazz musician Jon Batiste will be part of Major League Baseball events Thursday night honoring former Negro League players in Birmingham, Ala.
Sports betting is still illegal in 12 states. In Alabama, an effort to legalize sports betting has stumbled amid opposition from religious conservatives and those concerned about problem gambling.
The sport of Jiu Jitsu has its own national league and it's growing. The league is moving to Las Vegas from the small city of Decatur, Ala., where it all started.
One of the fasted growing college sports is women's wrestling. There are about 150 women's wrestling teams at colleges and universities in North America, but not many in the deep South.