Avery Leigh White

Avery White is a New Orleans–based multimedia producer spearheading the development of WWNO’s video department, producing original documentaries, and collaborating with our station’s reporters on companion video journalism. She previously spent four years at Louisiana Public Broadcasting, creating work for PBS and PBS Digital Studios, including the hit Emmy-nominated series Ritual, and the PBS documentary Ripple Effect. A former VICE photojournalist, Avery brings more than fifteen years of international reporting experience to stories of resistance movements, immigration, climate change, and spirituality.