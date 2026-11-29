Before the National Air and Space Museum, before the National Museum of Natural History, the Smithsonian had only one museum – the United States National Museum. It's now the Arts and Industries building, and it's been empty for years.

But this fall, the Smithsonian's Board of Regents announced that the oldest of their museum buildings would be renovated to house the institution's newest museum: the National Museum of the American Latino.

An artifact from the "Red Brick City"

Many of the older museums on the National Mall are Neoclassical, with white, symmetrical facades and prominent columns. Not the Victorian-era Arts and Industries Building. It's made of red brick in geometric patterns, towers with pointed roofs, and arched windows. Its rusty color makes it almost a sister building to the Castle, the Smithsonian's oldest building, which is next door.

These buildings may look like outliers on the Mall but originally much of Washington looked similar.

"Washington, D.C., used to be called the Red Brick City," said Carly Bond, the Smithsonian's director of historic preservation. "This building is really one of the last of the remaining red brick buildings."

James Ward / The Smithsonian Institution A close up of the intricate brick work on the building. Brick was a great choice for museum buildings because it is fireproof.

Brick was a great choice for museums; according to the Smithsonian's website, the material was "modern, economical and (most importantly) fireproof."

Inside is a cathedral of light. There are intricate designs on the walls, patterned floors with the occasional fossil embedded in the marble, colored glass in the windows. The metal roof is girded with wrought iron trusses. There are towers, a mezzanine, and even a secret tunnel that goes underground to the Castle. It is considered one of the finest remaining examples of 19th-century world exposition architecture and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

New vs. re-imagined

For a while, leadership of the Latino museum thought they wanted a new structure designed for them, like the iconic one that houses the National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened in 2016.

Eventually, they realized that the graceful old Arts & Industries Building, with its large stretches of open space and multiple side galleries, would be enough room for exhibitions, research areas and services. The museum leadership says they plan to preserve the building's historic details.

The Arts and Industries Building was built in 1881 and has been effectively closed since 2014. And there are challenges to repurposing an older building that's been closed for a while, some of them major.

/ Smithsonian Institution Archives The Arts and Industries Building, shown while under construction in 1879. The United States Capitol is seen in the upper left corner.

Architect Jennie Gwin, a partner and director of historic preservation at the firm Beyer Blinder Belle, which previously studied the building for the Smithsonian, ticked some of those challenges off: temperature and humidity controls, making sure it's airtight to preserve the collections, asbestos abatement, updating modern security and technology. And then there are all the review processes mandated by being a federal building in Washington, D.C.

"But the Smithsonian has done a really good job caring for the building. They didn't just, like, lock the doors and walk away," Gwin said. "They replaced the roof, replaced the windows, have done structural interventions. So the building has been really well cared for, even though it hasn't been well-used."

It's also easier, she said, to retrofit a building like Arts & Industries that was previously a museum instead of retrofitting one originally built for a different purpose. Besides, she said, museums are always evolving–even ones in continuous use need to be updated.

A long history

The Arts and Industries building is the Smithsonian's second-oldest building, and the first built to be a museum.

The idea was born in 1876, the country's centennial, when an international exhibition was held in Philadelphia. The U.S. exhibits showcased everything from a steam locomotive, to a demonstration of Alexander Graham Bell's telephone, to root beer and taxidermied animals. The exhibition became the foundation of the U.S. National Museum and the seed of the Arts and Industries Building. It was designed to be similar in style to Philadelphia's main exhibition hall, and to hold many of the same exhibits.

John Dillaber/Smithsonian Photo Services, Phot / The Smithsonian Institution Interior of the Arts and Industries Building with the Spirit of St. Louis airplane hanging from the ceiling.

Over the years, as other Smithsonian museums opened, objects that were part of the National Museum's collection migrated up and down the mall. A spiky row of rockets, once lined up like soldiers outside the Arts and Industries Building, is now at the National Air and Space Museum, as is Charles Lindbergh's plane The Spirit of St. Louis, which once dangled from the ceiling. The minerals and animals exhibitions once on display at Arts and Industries went to the National Museum of Natural History. The original First Ladies gown exhibition opened in Arts and Industries in 1914 – now a version of that is at the National Museum of American History.

"It's really been an incubator," Bond said.

John Dillaber/Smithsonian Photo Services / Smithsonian Institution First Ladies Exhibit at the Arts and Industries Building, back when it was a museum.

The last major public exhibition at the Arts and Industries Building was during the country's bicentennial in 1976. After that, the building was mainly used for staff purposes, though for a couple months this past summer, there was an exhibition and a folklife marketplace in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

The next chapter

Now, the interior of the building will be reconfigured to support the National Museum of the American Latino.

The museum was authorized by Congress in 2020. Since then, museum staff have been building an advisory board, acquiring a collection, and going into communities across the country to ask people for their stories.

Jorge Zamanillo, the founding director of the Latino museum, said they want people to feel comfortable walking in, to know right away that even if they feel like they haven't been included in a museum before, they are now.

Eric Long / The Smithsonian Institution A huge rotunda is at the heart of the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building.

"There's no single narrative that we're creating for this museum. It's more about exploring all the different stories that we can capture across the United States. We know some of us are immigrants, some of us have indigenous ties, so how do we do that?" Zamanillo said.

"They're telling this powerful story of hundreds of years of Latinos in the United States, creating this identity, forging American identity."

When Zamanillo looks around the space, he imagines exhibitions, a research center, a theater. He says he imagines people who may have felt excluded before now seeing their histories find a permanent home.

"And it's going to be at the heart of the National Mall. You can't pass by that significance," Zamanillo said. "People walk by every day and they'll finally be able to open those doors and come in."

He said they plan to open those doors to the public in 2036.

Meghan Sullivan edited this story for digital and broadcast; LA Johnson edited the photos. Chloee Weiner mixed the audio.

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