© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

New Amtrak-Greyhound bus service to link Baton Rouge to New Orleans

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Brooke Thorington
Published August 11, 2025 at 12:48 PM CDT
Starting this month, passengers who want to catch a train out of New Orleans can take a Greyhound bus from Baton Rouge to the depot in New Orleans and continue from there.
Eric Gay
/
AP
Starting this month, passengers who want to catch a train out of New Orleans can take a Greyhound bus from Baton Rouge to the depot in New Orleans and continue from there.

Amtrak is making it easier for travelers to get from the Capital City to the Crescent City.

With the Baton Route-to-New Orleans passenger rail still under construction, bus service is being offered between the two cities. Beginning Aug. 18, passengers who want to catch a train out of New Orleans can take a Greyhound bus from Baton Rouge to the depot in New Orleans and continue from there.

The passenger rail project is expected to be completed in two years. Transportation officials are working on a corridor identification study that will decide which towns will serve as stops along the way.

In the meantime, passengers can catch a Greyhound twice a day from Baton Rouge to New Orleans and continue their trip out of the Big Easy via passenger rail.

Amtrak

Passengers climb aboard an Amtrak train in Birmingham, Alabama, on April 8, 2022.
Local & Regional News
Amtrak's new Gulf Coast line will start service in August; see details
Stephan Bisaha
Supporters say the line will boost tourism in the three states it connects, especially for the Mississippi cities along the coast.

Tags
Local News Louisiana NewsLouisianaAmtrakNew OrleansBaton RougeTransportationpublic transportation
Brooke Thorington
Before joining WRKF as the Capitol Access reporter, Brooke was the Assistant News Director at Louisiana Radio Network, where she also reported on statewide news and covered the state legislature.
See stories by Brooke Thorington