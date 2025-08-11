New Amtrak-Greyhound bus service to link Baton Rouge to New Orleans

Amtrak is making it easier for travelers to get from the Capital City to the Crescent City.

With the Baton Route-to-New Orleans passenger rail still under construction, bus service is being offered between the two cities. Beginning Aug. 18, passengers who want to catch a train out of New Orleans can take a Greyhound bus from Baton Rouge to the depot in New Orleans and continue from there.

The passenger rail project is expected to be completed in two years. Transportation officials are working on a corridor identification study that will decide which towns will serve as stops along the way.

In the meantime, passengers can catch a Greyhound twice a day from Baton Rouge to New Orleans and continue their trip out of the Big Easy via passenger rail.