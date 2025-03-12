3rd suspect arrested in Southern University hazing death

A third suspect is in custody following the hazing death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson, Baton Rouge police said.

Officials said Isaiah Smith, 28, surrendered to police Tuesday morning. He faces a felony hazing charge in connection to Wilson’s death.

Caleb McCray, 23, and Kyle Thurman, 25, were previously arrested on felony hazing charges. Police have also charged McCray, who allegedly punched Wilson in the chest, with manslaughter.

Police said Wilson, a 20-year-old mechanical engineering student from Kenner, died in late February after an Omega Psi Phi fraternity ritual that took place at a warehouse in Baton Rouge.

According to the police, a group of men took him to a nearby hospital and said he had "collapsed while playing basketball at a park." Police later learned he was injured at the warehouse and no one called 911. When officers arrived at the hospital, the men had already left, police said.

In Louisiana, hazing can be prosecuted as a felony under the Max Gruver Act, which was enacted in 2018. The law is named after Louisiana State University student Max Gruver who died from alcohol poisoning following a hazing incident at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

“My heart sinks, for that [Wilson’s] family. We unfortunately understand the pain and the suffering of losing a son too early in life,” Steve Gruver, Max’s father, told WRKF.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Treme for a second line honoring Wilson last week.

His family will host a public memorial at the F.G. Clark Activity center on the campus of Southern University Friday, March 14.

“He was a bright light in Jaguar Nation, a dedicated scholar, and a proud member of the world-renowned Human Jukebox,” said Chancellor John K. Pierre. “Caleb Wilson's kindness, passion, and unwavering spirit left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. As we mourn this tremendous loss, we also come together to celebrate his life and legacy with his family.”

A viewing will be held from noon to 5 p.m., and will be followed by a celebration of life service.

