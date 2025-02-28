Dozens of malfunctioning stoplights affecting traffic in Baton Rouge
Crews in Baton Rouge are working to fix dozens of traffic signals that are flashing red lights due to an electronic malfunction.
City-Parish Director of Transportation Fred Raiford said 45 intersections are affected. The signals are expected to be restored around 6 p.m. Friday.
The cause of the malfunction remains under investigation. Crews are currently assessing the situation and addressing high-traffic areas first.
Drivers are being told to treat intersections as four-way stops until further notice.
“Please be aware this situation is fluid and changing by the minute, " city-parish representative Falon Brown said. “The list of affected intersections is constantly being updated by our Traffic and Engineering Department."
As of this writing, the following intersections are affected:
- Acadian at Government
- Acadian at Acadian Center
- Brightside at Lee
- Burbank at Lee
- Choctaw at Oak Villa
- Essen at Interstate 10
- Essen at Interstate 12
- Coursey at Market
- Highland at Lee
- Highland at Burbank-Siegen
- Government at Jefferson
- Jones Creek at Shenandoah
- Nicholson at Burbank
- Jefferson at Goodwood
- South Boulevard at East
- South Boulevard at Eddie Robinson