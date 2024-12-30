14 fun ways to ring in the new year in Baton Rouge

Looking for fun ways to ring in the new year in Baton Rouge? Whether you’re flying solo, or celebrating with friends and family, there are plenty of exciting ways to bid farewell to 2024. Here are some ways to celebrate the new year, from live music to family-friendly events and more.

Family-friendly fun

Main Event’s New Year’s Eve Celebration: Kids can enjoy crafts and competitions, like a sundae eating contest and balloon grab with prizes. Tickets are $18.95 for kids and $35 for adults. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Main Event Baton Rouge, 6401 Bluebonnet Boulevard.

New Year Drum: Before the Red Stick Rising kids' ball drop at noon, kids can head to the library, and create their own New Year’s drum. For ages 5 to 11, while supplies last. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., River Center Branch Library, 250 North Boulevard.

Noon Year’s Eve: The Knock Knock Museum is hosting its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with a ball drop at noon with confetti and fun activities. The event is free for members and regular admission for non-members. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Knock Knock Children’s Museum, 1900 Dalrymple Drive.

Red Stick Rising: Kids can enjoy arts activities, and sing along to “Auld Lang Syne” during the annual New Year’s Eve tradition at the River City Library and Town Square. The Amazing Bacon stilt walker will be there, and a 9-foot LED-lighted Red Stick will rise above Town Square at noon. River Center Branch Library, 250 North Boulevard.

Red Stick Revelry

Red Stick Revelry : The city drops a 9-foot LED-lighted Red Stick in Town Square at midnight. Then there will be fireworks over the Mississippi River. 8 p.m. to midnight, Rhorer Plaza and North Boulevard Town Square.

NYE parties and other events

Ever After Party: Dress in fairytale costumes and dance to beats by DJ Affiliated. There will be complimentary champagne, prizes and a balloon drop at midnight. For ages 18+. Tickets are $20. Splash Nightclub, 2183 Highland Road.

The Final Toast: There will be live music, a DJ, and a champagne toast at midnight. General admission is $30 and includes two complimentary drink tickets. The Main Lobby, 668 Main Street.

Free New Year’s Eve Party: General admission is free. Those who purchase the 2 for $75 VIP package get free food, champagne, New Year’s Eve photos, access to the red carpet and line-skipping privileges. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.., The Basin Music Hall. 336 3rd Street.

Hilton's New Year's Eve Party: The hotel is hosting a Gatsby-inspired New Year’s Eve bash featuring a live dueling pianos performance by 88ReasonsWhy. Tickets are $125 to $200 and include a dinner and breakfast buffet, champagne toast and fireworks viewing from both ballrooms. 6:30 p.m. to midnight, Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, 201 Lafayette Street.

Laughs on the Low, A Speakeasy Comedy Show: Get in some laughs before heading to your midnight celebrations. There will be comedy acts, light bites and complimentary champagne. Tickets are $100. 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., The Tunnel, 201 Lafayette Street.

New Year’s Eve Party: There will be dancing, free food, champagne, and party favors, plus VIP table options with your choice of premium liquor. Tickets start at $25. 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Club Raggs, 2605 Plank Road.

Rooftop Ring In : Ring in the New Year at the Shaw Center for the Arts. Enjoy an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, live music from the Mixed Nuts Band, and a fireworks show from the 4th flood River Terrace. Tickets are $150 to $1,500. 8:30 p.m. to midnight, Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette Street.

Tsunami’s Blizzard Bash: Guests can enjoy food and signature drinks while watching the fireworks display over the Mississippi. The event takes place atop the Shaw Center in Downtown Baton Rouge. The venue features both indoor and outdoor seating. Tickets are $35 to $135. 7 p.m. to midnight, Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette Street.