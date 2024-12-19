© 2024
These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Athina Morris
Published December 19, 2024 at 4:32 PM CST
Anastasiia Nurullina from baseimage
/
Canva
A number of Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day.

Many Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas to let you enjoy the holiday without the hassle.

Whether you want to sip on holiday cocktails, feast on a Christmas buffet or try something plant-based, you’ll have some dining options in the area.

We found a number of restaurants that are accepting reservations on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Reservations will book up fast, so you’ll want to make them in advance.

Did we miss a restaurant? Email tips@wwno.org and let us know about restaurants that are taking reservations.

Asian Seafood House 

Location: 11294 Florida Boulevard

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The restaurant will be serving up dim sum and hotpots on Christmas Day. Their regular menu will also be available.

Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine

Location: 5160 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: Bay Leaf will have its normal lunch buffet along with a special Christmas menu that’s still being finalized.

Crowne Plaza Christmas Buffet 

Location: 4728 Constitution Avenue

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: The restaurant’s Christmas buffet will be a festive feast with hearty gumbo, an assorted seafood display and carving station. It’s $75 for adults, $45 for children, and $30 for kids under 6.

The Gregory’s Christmas Buffet 

Location: 150 Third Street

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: The restaurant, known for its Southern cuisine, will have a buffet on Christmas Day. It’s $68 for adults and $28 for children.

India’s Restaurant

Location: 5230 Essen Lane

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The restaurant will have a lunch buffet, and guests can order off their regular menu.

Juicy Seafood

Locations:

  • 3132 College Drive
  • 6280 Siegen Lane

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: The seafood spot is running blue crabs and snow crab legs specials for $20.99 through the end of December.

Piccadilly

Locations: 

  • 5474 Essen Lane
  •  3332 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant’s regular menu will be available on Christmas Day.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Location: 5252 Corporate Boulevard

Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials: The restaurant will be serving its full dinner menu featuring hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood & signature cocktails. Reservations are required.

Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar

Location: 7000 Bluebonnet Boulevard

Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas specials:  The restaurant will serve its regular menu along with exclusive holiday cocktails available for a limited time.

Texas de Brazil

Location: 10155 Perkins Road, Suite 100

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The restaurant will extend its dining hours and serve its full dinner menu on Christmas Day.

Veganish Vibes

Location: 4608 Bennington Avenue

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas meals/specials:  The restaurant will be serving up vegan delights for Christmas, but it’s still working to finalize the menu.
Louisiana News Louisiana Baton Rouge restaurants restaurant industry Christmas Holiday Foods
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
