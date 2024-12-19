These Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas Day
Many Baton Rouge restaurants will be open on Christmas to let you enjoy the holiday without the hassle.
Whether you want to sip on holiday cocktails, feast on a Christmas buffet or try something plant-based, you’ll have some dining options in the area.
We found a number of restaurants that are accepting reservations on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Reservations will book up fast, so you’ll want to make them in advance.
Did we miss a restaurant? Email tips@wwno.org and let us know about restaurants that are taking reservations.
Location: 11294 Florida Boulevard
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The restaurant will be serving up dim sum and hotpots on Christmas Day. Their regular menu will also be available.
Location: 5160 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Christmas meals/specials: Bay Leaf will have its normal lunch buffet along with a special Christmas menu that’s still being finalized.
Location: 4728 Constitution Avenue
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Christmas meals/specials: The restaurant’s Christmas buffet will be a festive feast with hearty gumbo, an assorted seafood display and carving station. It’s $75 for adults, $45 for children, and $30 for kids under 6.
The Gregory’s Christmas Buffet
Location: 150 Third Street
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Christmas meals/specials: The restaurant, known for its Southern cuisine, will have a buffet on Christmas Day. It’s $68 for adults and $28 for children.
Location: 5230 Essen Lane
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The restaurant will have a lunch buffet, and guests can order off their regular menu.
Locations:
- 3132 College Drive
- 6280 Siegen Lane
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Christmas meals/specials: The seafood spot is running blue crabs and snow crab legs specials for $20.99 through the end of December.
Locations:
- 5474 Essen Lane
- 3332 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant’s regular menu will be available on Christmas Day.
Location: 5252 Corporate Boulevard
Hours: Noon to 8 p.m.
Christmas meals/specials: The restaurant will be serving its full dinner menu featuring hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood & signature cocktails. Reservations are required.
Tallulah Crafted Food and Wine Bar
Location: 7000 Bluebonnet Boulevard
Hours: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Christmas specials: The restaurant will serve its regular menu along with exclusive holiday cocktails available for a limited time.
Location: 10155 Perkins Road, Suite 100
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The restaurant will extend its dining hours and serve its full dinner menu on Christmas Day.
Location: 4608 Bennington Avenue
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Christmas meals/specials: The restaurant will be serving up vegan delights for Christmas, but it’s still working to finalize the menu.