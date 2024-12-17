Where to see holiday lights around Baton Rouge area

Looking for the perfect holiday outing with friends and family? There are plenty of light displays around Baton Rouge to get everyone in a festive mood. You can go to the zoo and stroll through thousands of dazzling lights, explore a winter wonderland at Windrush Gardens or see community light displays synchronized to your favorite Christmas tunes.

Here’s a roundup of some of the area’s most stunning light displays.

Baton Rouge General Holiday Lights

Dates: Nov. 23 through Dec. 31

Location: 8585 Picardy Avenue, across from the Mall of Louisiana

Cost: Free to walk through the lights. “Snow & Glow” event tickets are $5 for adults, free for kids

Stroll along a festive walking path with dancing Christmas trees, lighted tunnels, candy canes and even a giant walk-through ornament. Join the fun on Dec. 12 for “Snow & Glow,” a family-friendly event with Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves, food trucks and more.

Eastman Family Lights

Dates: Daily from sunset until 11 p.m.

Location: 15901 Chanove Avenue, Central

Cost: Free

The house glows with thousands of lights synchronized to popular Christmas tunes. To hear the music, tune into 90.7 FM.

Louisiana Lights

Dates: Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings (Nov. 29 through Dec. 29)

Location: 6869 Burden Lane, Baton Rouge

Cost: $20 for ages 4 and up. Free for children 3 and under

The historic Windrush Gardens transforms into an immersive winter wonderland with interconnected garden rooms lit up with holiday lights.

The Merriest Mile’s Drive-Through Light Show

Dates: Nov. 29 through Dec. 31

Location: 19869 Fairgrounds Road, Livingston

Cost: $25 - $125, depending on dates, vehicles and passes

Experience Christmas magic from the comfort of your car. The drive-through display features more than a mile of synchronized lights, an animated band and “Louisiana’s tallest MegaTree.” Buy tickets here.

Old Dutchtown Christmas Lights Show

Dates: Nov. 29 through Jan. 1, sunset until 9 p.m. (weeknights) until 10 p.m. (weekends)

Location: 13249 Old Dutchtown Avenue, Gonzales

Cost: Free

Each year, the Old Dutchtown Subdivision hosts a dazzling Christmas light show. Santa, The Grinch and some “mischievous elves” are expected to pop by closer to Christmas.

Zoo Lights

Dates: Nov. 29 through Dec. 30

Location: Baton Rouge Zoo

Cost: $5 for adults and teens; $4 for seniors; $3 for kids ages 2 through 12; free for children 1 and under; $3 for zoo members

Check out the animals and walk along a trail with thousands of dazzling lights. Santa will be at the Otter Cabin on the Fridays and Saturdays before Christmas.

