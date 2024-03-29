© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Capitol Access
Reports on Louisiana politics, government and the people shaping state policy

Plans for constitutional overhaul outlined in bill

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published March 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
Michael Johnson/AP
/
Pool The Advocate
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

At the urging of Gov. Jeff Landry, a bill has been filed calling for a constitutional convention to overhaul the state’s foundational document. The bill calls for the convention to begin on May 20 and end no later than July 15 — with Louisianans voting on the new document in November.

As outlined now, the convention would include all members of the legislature and 27 people hand-picked by Landry.

The call also allows for the convention to be funded through public and private funds.

Overhauling the state’s constitution has long been something lawmakers have considered. Louisiana has one of the longest constitutions in the nation.

Several lawmakers have expressed concerns about rushing the process. Two-thirds of all lawmakers have to approve the bill before moving forward with a convention.
Tags
News NewsLouisiana NewsLouisiana State LegislatureGov. Jeff LandryLouisiana Constitutionconstitutional convention
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan