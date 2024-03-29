Plans for constitutional overhaul outlined in bill

At the urging of Gov. Jeff Landry, a bill has been filed calling for a constitutional convention to overhaul the state’s foundational document. The bill calls for the convention to begin on May 20 and end no later than July 15 — with Louisianans voting on the new document in November.

As outlined now, the convention would include all members of the legislature and 27 people hand-picked by Landry.

The call also allows for the convention to be funded through public and private funds.

Overhauling the state’s constitution has long been something lawmakers have considered. Louisiana has one of the longest constitutions in the nation.

Several lawmakers have expressed concerns about rushing the process. Two-thirds of all lawmakers have to approve the bill before moving forward with a convention.