2024 election coverage: Live updates from Louisiana

Voters across Louisiana are headed to the polls to cast ballots in the race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

In addition to voting for president, Louisianans will vote on a number of measures and key races, including one that could change the balance of power in Congress.

WWNO and WRKF will be following the results closely as they come in, and providing live coverage throughout the night.

Use our guide to help you prepare for the big night, and keep track of election results in real time with interactive live maps on WWNO.org and WRKF.org. The maps will become available when the results start coming in.