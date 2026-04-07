Capitol Access Minute: Legislation to keep student athlete pay private advances

Lawmakers return from Easter Break to the Capitol today.

Legislation to keep the income college athletes receive in a revenue-sharing agreement with a public university private is headed to the House floor. The Public Affairs Research Council opposes HB 608 because it says the revenue-sharing agreements use public money, and taxpayers have a right to see how public money is spent.

Reporters from WAFB in Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Illuminator and Tiger Rag Magazine filed a lawsuit against LSU, arguing the revenue-sharing agreements should be made public. LSU officials say releasing the information puts the athletic department at a competitive disadvantage and infringes on the privacy of student athletes.

HB 966 , to designate a portion of Louisiana Highway 15 in Monroe as the President Barack Obama Highway, will go before the full House today. The House has already passed legislation to name a new Mississippi River Bridge after President Donald Trump.

With your Capitol Access Minute, I’m Brooke Thorington.