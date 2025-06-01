Pride Month on WRKF

Explore LGBTQ history, examine gender identity, and celebrate inclusivity this pride month with this special programming on WRKF.

Peacemaking in LGBTQ Communities

Sunday, June 1 at 8pm

Coming out can lead to a sense of personal peace that many people spend their whole lives seeking. But coming out can sometimes bring about conflict with family, friends, and the larger society in which we live. We speak with three individuals who came out about their sexual orientation and gender identity and found their own personal peace. They are now doing the difficult work of promoting peace and justice within and outside of their communities. Whether we’re conscious of it or not, definitions of gender and sexuality surround us in daily life, from the symbols posted on restroom doors, to the families we see in advertisements. The three guests on today’s show represent an effort within the LGBTQ community to challenge accepted norms of gender identity and sexual orientation in order to envision a more inclusive world. Our guests include Sierra Debrow, outreach coordinator for the Transilient Organization, and Anne-Marie Zanzal and Sally Michelle Jackson who both share their own coming out stories.

Proud to Be

Sunday, June 8 at 8pm

Pride Month is a wonderful time to celebrate our unique identities and to reflect on how pride and authenticity show up in our lives. We asked classical musicians in the LGBTQIA community about their thoughts on Pride. Punctuated with music performed, conducted or composed by these featured artists, the answers we got were incredibly diverse and thought-provoking. This one-hour special brings all of those thoughts to you.

Witness History: Pride Month

Sunday, June 15 at 8pm

From the BBC's ongoing Witness History series, a collection of remarkable stories of LGBT+ rights, told by the people who were there.